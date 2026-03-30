Opposition flags Punjab backlash over revised Himachal entry fee; Govt says move aimed at rationalisation

The revised entry fee is expected to take effect at midnight on March 31. (File Photo)

Two days before the proposed implementation of revised entry fees at Himachal Pradesh’s interstate barriers, the issue triggered sharp exchanges in the Assembly Monday, with the Opposition warning of rising tensions with neighbouring Punjab and potential fallout for residents and businesses.

The revised entry fee is expected to take effect at midnight on March 31.

Raising the matter under a Point of Order soon after Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur expressed concern over reports that certain groups in Punjab had issued an ultimatum to block the entry of Himachal-registered vehicles in retaliation against the revised fee structure.

Thakur said the situation has created a “conflicting atmosphere” between the two neighbouring states, pointing out that statements by Punjab’s Finance Minister, Harpal Cheema, in the state Assembly had added to the unease. He informed the House that some protests were being reported at multiple locations in Punjab and warned that the developments could escalate into law-and-order issues, particularly affecting Himachal residents travelling or working across the border.