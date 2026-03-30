Opposition flags Punjab backlash over revised Himachal entry fee; Govt says move aimed at rationalisation

Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said that the state government is considering levying a reciprocal entry fee on vehicles from Himachal entering Punjab.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaMar 30, 2026 04:17 PM IST
HimachalThe revised entry fee is expected to take effect at midnight on March 31. (File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Two days before the proposed implementation of revised entry fees at Himachal Pradesh’s interstate barriers, the issue triggered sharp exchanges in the Assembly Monday, with the Opposition warning of rising tensions with neighbouring Punjab and potential fallout for residents and businesses.

The revised entry fee is expected to take effect at midnight on March 31.

Raising the matter under a Point of Order soon after Question Hour, Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur expressed concern over reports that certain groups in Punjab had issued an ultimatum to block the entry of Himachal-registered vehicles in retaliation against the revised fee structure.

Thakur said the situation has created a “conflicting atmosphere” between the two neighbouring states, pointing out that statements by Punjab’s Finance Minister, Harpal Cheema, in the state Assembly had added to the unease. He informed the House that some protests were being reported at multiple locations in Punjab and warned that the developments could escalate into law-and-order issues, particularly affecting Himachal residents travelling or working across the border.

“The decision is also being opposed by taxi unions and stakeholders from the tourism industry in Himachal Pradesh,” Thakur said, adding that while increasing state revenue was important, it should not come at the cost of inconvenience or hostility for local residents.

BJP MLA Balbir Singh from the Sri Naina Devi Ji constituency, which shares a border with Punjab, urged the government to clarify its stand and take into account the sensitivities of border areas. Echoing similar concerns, BJP MLA Randhir Sharma questioned whether the revised fee regime would be enforced from April 1 as scheduled, noting that the tendering process had already been completed and that tensions had escalated “since last night” following the reported ultimatum from Punjab.

‘Government will take care of concerns’

Responding to the concerns, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu maintained that the Cabinet had approved the move as part of a broader effort to “rationalise” the entry fee system rather than impose a significant burden on commuters.

Story continues below this ad

He attributed part of the confusion to changes brought about by the implementation of FASTag-based toll collection by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), which has altered traffic flow and fee collection mechanisms at various points.

“The government will take care of concerns in areas bordering Punjab. Even we will take care of the people residing in the radius of 2 km to 5 km from the border on both sides,” Sukhu assured the House, adding that there were no major changes in the entry fee for small vehicles. He also indicated that the government would review the situation in light of the emerging tensions.

On March 11, Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema said in the Assembly that the state government is considering levying a reciprocal entry fee on vehicles from Himachal entering Punjab.

The issue assumes significance given Himachal Pradesh’s heavy economic reliance on tourism and inter-state mobility, with a substantial number of vehicles entering the state daily from Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh. Entry tax at border barriers has traditionally been a source of revenue for the state, but it has also been a point of contention, especially among transporters and commercial vehicle operators.

Story continues below this ad

The revised entry fee structure is scheduled to come into effect from April 1, but the growing political and public backlash—both within Himachal Pradesh and across the border—h

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
Mar 30: Latest News
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments