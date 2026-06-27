Four killed, one injured as car plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

The accident took place on the Urei-Samra road under the Bharmour subdivision when the driver reportedly lost control, and the vehicle rolled down into a seasonal stream, police said. (Image generated using AI)

Four persons, including three women, were killed and another suffered serious injuries after the car they were travelling in plunged into a nearly 100-foot gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Saturday, police said.

The accident took place on the Urei-Samra road under the Bharmour subdivision when the driver reportedly lost control, and the vehicle rolled down into a seasonal stream, police said.

Three occupants of the car died on the spot, while an injured passenger later succumbed to her injuries during treatment at Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba, police said.

Police identified one of the deceased persons as Lata Devi of Urei village in Bharmour, while the identities of the other deceased were being ascertained.