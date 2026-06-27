Four killed, one injured as car plunges into gorge in Himachal’s Chamba

Four persons, including three women, were killed and another suffered serious injuries after the car they were travelling in plunged into a nearly 100-foot gorge in Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Saturday, police said.
The accident took place on the Urei-Samra road under the Bharmour subdivision when the driver reportedly lost control, and the vehicle rolled down into a seasonal stream, police said.
Three occupants of the car died on the spot, while an injured passenger later succumbed to her injuries during treatment at Pt Jawaharlal Nehru Government Medical College in Chamba, police said.
Police identified one of the deceased persons as Lata Devi of Urei village in Bharmour, while the identities of the other deceased were being ascertained.
Another injured occupant is undergoing treatment at the medical college.
According to police, the exact cause of the accident is yet to be established.
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed grief over the Chamba road accident and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved families.
He said the state government stood firmly with the affected families during this difficult time and directed the district administration to provide all possible assistance to them.
The chief minister also mourned the loss of six lives in a road accident on Friday evening on the Taklech-Kashapat road in the Rampur area of Shimla district.
He prayed for eternal peace for the departed souls and wished strength to the bereaved families to bear the irreparable loss.