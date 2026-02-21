Himachal Co-operative Bank gets national award for outstanding performance in ‘SHG Bank Linkage’

Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank was on Saturday awarded the National Award for outstanding performance in ‘SHG Bank Linkage’ under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) at a ceremony held in Hyderabad, according to a statement.
Bank’s Managing Director Sharwan Manta received the award from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a programme organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.
Bank Chairman Devender Shyam expressed his happiness, stating this achievement is a testament to the unwavering hard work of the bank’s entire team and the trust of the state’s maternal power (women) in the bank. “Notably, the bank has achieved this national glory for the third consecutive year, which reflects the continuity and reliability of its working methodology,” he said.
Shyam said the bank’s efforts toward the empowerment of self-help groups are also clearly reflected in the figures. “According to the bank’s NRLM (CC+TERM) status, in the financial year 2022-23, Rs 2,437.85 lakh was sanctioned through 1048 accounts. By the year 2024-25, the figure increased to 1997 accounts and Rs 4,889.53 lakh. In the journey of the current financial year 2025-26 so far, the bank has provided loan assistance of Rs 3,514.13 lakh through 1383 accounts, giving new momentum to rural livelihoods.”
The Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank has previously received this award twice from the Centre for excellent performance in Self-Help Group (SHG) bank linkage.
Manta said, “This achievement is not only inspiring for the cooperative sector, but also strengthens the shared resolve of the government and the bank toward the prosperity of the maternal power of ‘Devbhoomi’. Going a step ahead for the upliftment of the women of the state, the bank is proving effective in their empowerment by providing loan facilities to more than 53,000 women so far through the bank’s ‘Sashakt Mahila Rin Yojna’.”
Manta congratulated all officers and employees of the bank on this achievement.
