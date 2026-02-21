Himachal Co-operative Bank gets national award for outstanding performance in ‘SHG Bank Linkage’

The Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank has previously received this award twice from the Centre for excellent performance in Self-Help Group (SHG) bank linkage. (File Photo)

Himachal Pradesh State Co-operative Bank was on Saturday awarded the National Award for outstanding performance in ‘SHG Bank Linkage’ under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) at a ceremony held in Hyderabad, according to a statement.

Bank’s Managing Director Sharwan Manta received the award from Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan at a programme organised by the Union Ministry of Rural Development.

Bank Chairman Devender Shyam expressed his happiness, stating this achievement is a testament to the unwavering hard work of the bank’s entire team and the trust of the state’s maternal power (women) in the bank. “Notably, the bank has achieved this national glory for the third consecutive year, which reflects the continuity and reliability of its working methodology,” he said.