Not possible to give government job to all, says Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

In his detailed reply, Sukhu said the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme was promoting green-sector opportunities, including e-taxis, solar power and natural farming. (File Photo)

The Himachal Pradesh Assembly witnessed heated exchanges on Tuesday over unemployment and vacant government posts, with BJP members staging a walkout after Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania declined to allow supplementary questions during Question Hour.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP MLA Jeet Ram Katwal targeted the Congress government over its promise of one lakh permanent government jobs and questioned the large number of vacancies across departments.

Katwal cited 10,853 vacancies in primary education and 3,432 in higher education. The police department has 3,753 vacant posts, while the State Electricity Board has 3,635 vacancies, which is around 57 per cent of its sanctioned strength, he said. The Public Works Department, he said, has 2,768 vacancies, while the Health and Jal Shakti departments have 1,298 and 517, respectively. Katwal claimed around 37 per cent of posts across departments and 57 per cent in the electricity board are vacant.