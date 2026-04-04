Himachal abolishes slab-based water tariff structure, adopts uniform pricing

Consumers in Himachal Pradesh will now be billed strictly based on the total volume of water used, without any slab-based concessions.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
2 min readShimlaApr 4, 2026 05:25 PM IST
tariffHotels, bars, and restaurants in both urban and rural areas will now be charged Rs 30 per kL unit for water usage. (File Photo)
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The Himachal Pradesh government has abolished the slab-based and category-wise water tariff structure and issued a new notification introducing a uniform pricing system for all water consumers. This includes domestic users in Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and commercial units in both urban and rural areas. For now, newly constituted ULBs have been kept outside the purview of the revised rates.

The notification issued by the office of Abhishek Jain, Secretary, Jal Shakti Vibhag, states that domestic consumers in ULBs will now be charged at a uniform rate of Rs 14 per kilolitre (kL) unit (as per official billing norms), with no consumption limit applicable. This effectively means that consumers will be billed strictly based on the total volume of water used, without any slab-based concessions.

The new notification, which replaces a September 2024 notification, also introduces significant changes in the commercial category. Hotels, bars, and restaurants in both urban and rural areas will now be charged Rs 30 per kL unit for water usage. “…water charges in respect of all the government and private institutions in Himachal Pradesh will also be levied at Rs 30 per kL,” the notification adds.

As per the 2024 notification, domestic consumers in urban areas were being charged Rs 19.30/kL for consuming 0 to 20kL water; Rs 33.38/kL for 20 to 30kL, Rs 59.90/kL for above 30kL. Commercial consumers were paying Rs 19.30/kL for 0 to 20kL water, Rs 33.38/kL for 20kL to 30kL, Rs 59.90kL for 30kL to 50kL, and Rs 150/kL for above 100kL.

Earlier, water tariffs in the state were determined based on slab systems and consumer categories. Different rates were applicable for domestic, commercial, and institutional users, providing relief to those with lower consumption levels.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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