HC notice to Chandigarh over plea by parents seeking school to not charge admission fee for 2021-22

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has issued a notice to the Chandigarh administration, over a petition seeking directions to Mount Carmel School to not charge admission fee and annual expenses for the 2021-22 from parents/ students in view of schools being closed owing to the Covid-19 situation.

The petitioner, Manpreet Kaur and others, through counsel advocate PPS Tung, have contended before the High Court that a marginal tuition fee only be allowed to be charged by the school for 2021-22 session and other payments not be insisted upon in view of the current difficult situation and also on basis of closure of all activities and facilities being provided by the school resulting in heavy reduction of their expenses.

Advocate Tung argued that Mount Carmel School (affiliated to CBSE) had not considered the present Covid–19 pandemic situation and advice by the Fee Regulatory Authority in Chandigarh and had merged the annual fee/development fund in the quarterly tuition fee and increasing the same over and above under the one head, in violation of CBSE bylaws. Tung said the school was well aware that Chandigarh is going to adopt the Punjab Regulation of Fee of unaided Educational Institutional Act, 2016.

The plea has further been sought that till pendency of the present petition, admission fee/annual charges and quarterly tuition fee payment demanded by the school be stayed for the session 2021-22.

The bench of Justice Harinder Singh Sidhu, hearing the matter, has issued a notice to the respondents, for July 7.