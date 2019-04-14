HC notice to Punjab, Haryana on missing Police complaint authorities

The Punjab and Haryana High Court issued notices to the Punjab and Haryana governments on a petition seeking establishment of the Police Complaint Authority in the two states. Justice Tejinder Singh Dhindsa acting on the petition filed by a Mohali resident, advocate Nikhil Saraf has sought a reply from the state governments by May 21.

Saraf’s counsel argued Punjab is required to establish Police Complaints Authorities at the state as well as district levels in accordance with Section 54 of the Punjab Police Act, 2007 and the Haryana government in accordance with the Section 59 and 68 of the Haryana Police Act, 2007 is also required to do so, in order to comply with a judgment passed by the SC in this regard.

“The States of Punjab and Haryana are guilty of ignoring the provisions of law enacted by their own state legislatures and secondly, the respondent states are in contempt of the judgement of the Hon’ble Supreme Court in Prakash Singh’s case,” reads the plea.