Haryana to include bajra under Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana

From this Kharif season, the Haryana government will include bajra produce under the Bhavantar Bharpayee Yojana, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said Tuesday, announcing that “Haryana is the first state in the country to implement this scheme.” It was earlier implemented for horticultural crops in the state, covering at least 21 such crops.

“Considering the difference in the average market price and MSP of Bajra as Bhavantar price, post the verification of crops of registered farmers on the ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal – if the given details are found correct – farmers will be given Rs 600 per quintal on the average yield,” Khattar said.

“The minimum support price for bajra has been fixed at Rs 2,250 per quintal, while neighbouring states of Rajasthan and Punjab have given no MSP for bajra this time as well. It seems that this time also the procurement of bajra will not be done by them. In such a situation, there is a possibility that bajra (millet) from these states will be sold in Haryana. Therefore, it has been decided to compensate only those farmers of Haryana who have registered on the ‘Meri Fasal-Mera Byora’ portal for buying millet. To maintain the yield price, the government agency will buy 25 per cent of the produce,” he said.

Giving details on the registered farmers, Khattar said, “In Kharif-season 2021, about 2.71 lakh farmers have registered on Meri Fasal-Mera Byora portal for millet. Out of this, about 8.65 lakh acres of land has been verified. As soon as the procurement starts, Rs 600 per quintal will be paid according to the average yield through DBT in the accounts of the farmers… In this season, the government will purchase five crops at MSP. Among Kharif crops, in addition to millet, the purchase of moong, maize and paddy will start from October 1, 2021, and the purchase of groundnut will start from November, 2021.”

“Apart from this, the state government is also going to procure tur, urad and sesame for the first time from December 1, 2021. Farmers are being encouraged to grow crops like oilseeds and pulses like moong, tur, castor and groundnut in place of millet. A grant of Rs 4,000 per acre will be given to farmers who sow alternative crops in place of bajra and reduce its total production. At least 86 procurement centres have been set up for the purchase of bajra, 38 for moong, 19 for maize and seven for groundnut purchase in the state. As many as 199 procurement centres have also been set up for the purchase of paddy. In addition, 72 additional procurement sites have been identified. If there are huge arrivals at the procurement centres, these sites will be used for the purchase of paddy,” Khattar added.