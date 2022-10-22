scorecardresearch
Saturday, Oct 22, 2022

Haryana to give 50% VAT rebate to industrial units using natural gas

The government also approved an annual subsidy of Rs 164.66 crore for electric vehicle manufacturers under the Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy 2022.

Now the industries that will meet their energy requirement from CNG and PNG will get a 50 per cent exemption in the VAT. (File)

The Haryana government has decided to give a 50 per cent rebate in the Value-Added Tax (VAT) to industrial units that replace diesel generator sets with natural gas. The scheme will be applicable to all industries, including micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, and effective for two years from the date of its notification.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present in the meeting.

The use of diesel-powered generator sets is banned in the national capital region. Now the industries that will meet their energy requirement from CNG and PNG will get a 50 per cent exemption in the VAT.

The committee also approved an annual subsidy of Rs 164.66 crore for electric vehicle manufacturers under the Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy 2022.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium tradePremium
Sparkling fish, murky methods: the global aquarium trade
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...Premium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs — Lothal’s Maritime ...
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...Premium
Pipe down the India-Pakistan war bugle; there’s a World T20 Cup to ...
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBsPremium
To push MSME, housing credit in the hinterland, govt plans to involve RRBs

“The chief minister was apprised that the EV policy aims to protect the environment, reduce the carbon footprint, make Haryana an EV manufacturing hub, ensure skill development in the EV field, encourage the uptake of EV vehicles, provide EV charging infrastructure and encourage research and design in EV technology,” a government spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the policy encourages new electric vehicle manufacturers and urges other vehicle manufacturers to make electric vehicles. It offers the manufacturers incentives on fixed capital investment, net state GST, stamp duty, employment generation etc, the official added.

The spokesperson also said the government would try to convert all the buses owned by state transport undertakings into electric buses, fuel-cell vehicles or vehicles using other non-fossil fuel technologies by 2030.

Advertisement

Gurugram and Faridabad will be declared model electric-mobility cities, with phase-wise goals set to adopt electric vehicles and provide charging infrastructure to achieve 100 per cent e-mobility.

First published on: 22-10-2022 at 05:30:30 pm
Next Story

Unsung Heroes: Simplicity espoused by Mahatma Gandhi is everything for Karnataka theatre activist Prasanna

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 22: Latest News
Advertisement