Haryana to give 50% VAT rebate to industrial units using natural gas

The Haryana government has decided to give a 50 per cent rebate in the Value-Added Tax (VAT) to industrial units that replace diesel generator sets with natural gas. The scheme will be applicable to all industries, including micro-, small and medium-sized enterprises, and effective for two years from the date of its notification.

A decision in this regard was taken at a meeting of the Standing Finance Committee held here on Saturday under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present in the meeting.

The use of diesel-powered generator sets is banned in the national capital region. Now the industries that will meet their energy requirement from CNG and PNG will get a 50 per cent exemption in the VAT.

The committee also approved an annual subsidy of Rs 164.66 crore for electric vehicle manufacturers under the Haryana Electric Vehicle Policy 2022.

“The chief minister was apprised that the EV policy aims to protect the environment, reduce the carbon footprint, make Haryana an EV manufacturing hub, ensure skill development in the EV field, encourage the uptake of EV vehicles, provide EV charging infrastructure and encourage research and design in EV technology,” a government spokesperson said.

According to the spokesperson, the policy encourages new electric vehicle manufacturers and urges other vehicle manufacturers to make electric vehicles. It offers the manufacturers incentives on fixed capital investment, net state GST, stamp duty, employment generation etc, the official added.

The spokesperson also said the government would try to convert all the buses owned by state transport undertakings into electric buses, fuel-cell vehicles or vehicles using other non-fossil fuel technologies by 2030.

Gurugram and Faridabad will be declared model electric-mobility cities, with phase-wise goals set to adopt electric vehicles and provide charging infrastructure to achieve 100 per cent e-mobility.