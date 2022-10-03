scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

Haryana: Thieves blind man with chilli powder, loot cash

An eyewitness told the police that while the two men were robbing the victim, a recovery agent with a private firm, one of their accomplices was on a motorcycle a few metres away at Bhudanpur.

A man was robbed of cash worth lakhs of rupees by two masked men on a motorcycle after they threw chilli powder in his eyes and stabbed him near a village market at Bhudanpur, Sector 16 in Haryana’s Panchkula Monday, police said.

The victim, identified as Laxmi Narayan, is a recovery agent with a private firm. He was coming from Chandigarh when the assailants intercepted and attacked him around 12.45pm. They stabbed in his hand and made off with the bag that contained the cash, an officer said.

Police teams from the district Crime Branch, Sector 14 police station, rushed to the spot. An eyewitness told the police that while two men were robbing the victim, one of their accomplices was sitting on a motorcycle a few metres away.

Police said though the victim claimed that he had lost Rs 15 lakh, they are yet to ascertain the exact amount stolen.

According to the police, Laxmi Narayan was rushed to Civil Hospital Sector 6. Police have registered a case of robbery and begun the investigation. The condition of the victim is said to be stable.

First published on: 03-10-2022 at 04:01:59 pm
