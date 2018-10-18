Haryana: Polls to student councils held amid protests

Students at a demonstration in Rohtak Wednesday. (Express) Students at a demonstration in Rohtak Wednesday. (Express)

After a gap of 22 years, Haryana witnessed students’ council polls in colleges and universities but amid boycott by all major student bodies, except the ABVP. Students staged protests in different parts of the state to oppose indirect polls. However, the government claimed that the elections were held peacefully.

SFI state president Shahnawaj told The Indian Express that police arrested or rounded up protesting students in Kurukshetra, Kaithal, Panipat and Jind, while protesters were lathicharged in Faridabad.

Student organisations, including NSUI, INSO and SFI had declared that they will boycott the elections demanding direct polls to elect office-bearers of students’ councils. However, the government maintained that it would hold the direct polls from next year.

The BJP had promised to hold polls to the students’ councils, which were discontinued by the Bansi Lal government in 1996, following incidents of violence. Till Wednesday evening, results were declared in 11 state universities and 224 colleges.

Haryana Education Minister Ram Bilas said that as per the results received up to 5 pm Wednesday, elections to elect over 1,000 Class Representatives (CRs) in 11 state universities were completed, in which 517 candidates were elected unopposed, 254 through polling process.

These candidates have cast their votes to elect president, vice-president, secretary, deputy secretary and five executive council members, he added.

He said that elections were also held in all colleges which were established in 2016-17 or before. As per the results received till 5 pm Wednesday, elections to elect 4,011 CRs were held in 224 colleges out of a total 288 colleges in the state. In these elections, 1,862 candidates were elected unopposed, 966 through election process. The elected candidates also voted to elect students’ council in their colleges, he added.

He said that for 22 years student union elections were not held in the colleges and universities of the state. “During these years, several governments were formed in the state, but no one paid attention to this issue. As per its commitment made in the election manifesto, the current state government has successfully completed the students’ union elections Wednesday in a peaceful manner for which students, teachers and departmental officers of the colleges and universities deserve applause.”

Congratulating the winning candidates, Sharma said that he was sure that the winning candidates would further improve the educational environment and bring the student related issues to the notice of the state government.

