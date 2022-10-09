Haryana Police to detain drug peddler for one year without bail, first such action after 2008

The Haryana Police in Sonipat district said Sunday they secured the order to detain a notorious drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PITNDPS) Act, 1988, which allows preventive custody for one year without bail.

A Haryana Police spokesperson informed that this is the first action in the state under the stringent law after 2008 against a drug peddler .

A dossier was submitted by Superintendent of Police Himanshu Garg before the competent authority in Delhi, which passed the orders to detain accused Rakesh, a resident of village Rohna, in the Sonipat district jail for one year.

Garg said: “The accused Rakesh had been arrested in connection with the peddling of more than 137 kg ganja from Odisha in Sonipat district. As per the criminal history of the accused, he was also found booked in Delhi and Punjab in cases related to drug peddling. In these cases, he was found directly involved in the illegal smuggling of drugs from Odisha”.

“Considering the background of the accused, the police gathered the information and filed a detailed report before the competent authority in Delhi seeking permission to book him under the PITNDPS Act. The screening committee found the proposal fit for the issuance of detention orders and recommended the same to the competent authority,” Garg said.

“It may be mentioned here that all the district police chiefs have been directed to book drug peddlers under PITNDPS Act. This process will continue in future also so that this menace is completely uprooted from our society,” he added.