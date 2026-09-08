On the roof, down a ladder: A Haryana cop ‘infiltrated’ a police station. Why

Panchkula police chief Pankaj Nain climbing down the ladder into the police station (left); with seized vehicles (right). (Special Arrangement Photos)

A police station in Haryana’s Panchkula received a surprise visitor this morning. Only, it isn’t Christmas, it wasn’t Santa Claus, and there were no gifts. It was Police Commissioner of Panchkula Pankaj Nain and he came with a warning against negligence.

Nain made his way to the roof of the Sector 20 police station – the cops are still ‘investigating’ how he did that without being spotted – and climbed down a ladder into the building. Why did Nain choose this unorthodox way to enter the police station?

A staffer accompanying the police chief on this exercise told the Express he didn’t want the cops inside to be alerted to his presence and clean up – as much as they could – their act.