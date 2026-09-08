On the roof, down a ladder: A Haryana cop ‘infiltrated’ a police station. Why

Cement bags, LPG cylinders, fuel tanks - items recovered while the police were investigating crimes over the past few decades, and items that should have been processed years ago.

Written by: Hina Rohtaki
3 min readUpdated: Sep 8, 2026 06:14 PM IST
Panchkula police chief Pankaj Nain climbing down the ladder into the building (left); with seized vehicles (right). (Special Arrangement Photos)Panchkula police chief Pankaj Nain climbing down the ladder into the police station (left); with seized vehicles (right). (Special Arrangement Photos)
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A police station in Haryana’s Panchkula received a surprise visitor this morning. Only, it isn’t Christmas, it wasn’t Santa Claus, and there were no gifts. It was Police Commissioner of Panchkula Pankaj Nain and he came with a warning against negligence.

Nain made his way to the roof of the Sector 20 police station – the cops are still ‘investigating’ how he did that without being spotted – and climbed down a ladder into the building. Why did Nain choose this unorthodox way to enter the police station?

A staffer accompanying the police chief on this exercise told the Express he didn’t want the cops inside to be alerted to his presence and clean up – as much as they could – their act.

It worked.

In a move that caught cops inside completely off-guard and Nain – a self-confessed fitness freak – hauled up his officers for poor maintenance and upkeep of the building and facilities.

He took a dim view of stacks of files and records lying around the police station, many apparently unmoved for weeks and months, and was similarly unimpressed by seized vehicles left parked at the station for extended periods of time. The instruction was simple – streamline records management and complete legal processes for disposal of seized vehicles ASAP.

The mystery of the ‘missing’ items

Nain’s surprise inspection also turned up a blast from the past. Cement bags, LPG cylinders, fuel tanks, even vehicles – items recovered while the police were investigating crimes over the past decades, and items that should have been processed years ago.

It turned out some of the items had been lying around the police station gathering dust nearly 30 years after they’d been seized.

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Some of the motorcycles and a few of the cars had been lying around for nearly 15 years.

Panchkula Commissioner of Police Pankaj Nain with seized and using two-wheelers during a surprise inspection of the Sector 20 police station Nain with the seized  two-wheelers during a surprise inspection of the Sector 20 police station

Nain concluded his surprise visit by reminding the cops to take public complaints seriously and resolve issues quickly, and to act with honesty, fairness, sensitivity and responsibility Negligence at any level, he declared, would not be tolerated.

And a police station can’t be a ‘dumping ground’ for forgotten case property, he said. “You are the ‘HR manager’ for the building,” he told the Station House Officer.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Hina Rohtaki
Hina Rohtaki

Hina Rohtaki is a Special Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in Chandigarh. She is one of the most prominent journalists covering the Chandigarh Administration, civic issues, and the unique political status of the Union Territory. Professional Background Experience: She has been in the field for over a decade and is known for her investigative reporting on administrative waste and urban governance. Awards: She is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award, which was presented to her by the President of India in January 2020. She was also awarded the Jethmalani prize (The Will of Steel Awards) in 2025 in the Empowerment category for a series of articles that highlighted the struggles of Covid widows. Core Beat: Her primary focus is the Chandigarh administrative structure, the Union Territory's financial management, and urban development projects. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) Her recent work highlights a focus on government accountability, administrative expenditures, and civic trends: 1. Investigative & Financial Reporting "Fuelling power: Senior UT IAS officers guzzled petrol worth Rs 30 lakh in 2 yrs" (Dec 14, 2025): An investigative report detailing the high fuel bills of top bureaucrats, including the Finance Secretary and Chief Secretary’s staff. "Admn spends Rs 1.5 crore on dismantling road railings and fixing again after increasing height" (Dec 8, 2025): Highlighting administrative waste on "non-viable" solutions for pedestrian control. "Chandigarh’s finances under ministry’s watch now" (Nov 27, 2025): Reporting on the new requirement for MHA approval for all new projects in the UT. 2. Governance & Constitutional Status "What will it mean for Chandigarh if it is brought under Article 240?" (Nov 24, 2025): An "Explained" piece on the potential constitutional shift that would grant the President more power over the UT's governance. "MP Manish Tewari moves Bill seeking directly elected Mayor with 5-year tenure" (Dec 6, 2025): Covering the legislative push to reform Chandigarh's municipal leadership structure. "No proposal to increase Mayor's term in Chandigarh by 5 years: Centre" (Dec 10, 2025): Reporting on the Union government's response to demands for a longer mayoral term. 3. Urban Infrastructure & Environment "Chandigarh admn cuts power to India's tallest air purifier, asks firm to dismantle it" (Nov 17, 2025): A critical report on the failure of a high-cost environmental project deemed "of no use" by experts. "UT rethinks 24/7 water supply project as costs soar" (Nov 26, 2025): Detailing the financial challenges and delays in modernizing the city's water network. "Centre 'obfuscating, covering up' MC's shifting deadlines for clearing Dadu Majra dump" (Dec 12, 2025): Reporting on the ongoing controversy surrounding the city's major waste dump. 4. Lifestyle & Local Trends "Chandigarh turns into a Thar city as women fuel the surge" (Dec 2, 2025): A feature on a unique automotive trend in the city, with a record 600 registrations by women drivers this year. "After fivefold spike in 2023, EV sales struggle to pick pace in Chandigarh" (Dec 2, 2025): Analyzing the slowdown in electric vehicle adoption despite previous surges. Signature Beat Hina is known for her meticulous tracking of RTI (Right to Information) data to expose administrative inefficiency. Her "Ground Zero" reporting on the Dadu Majra garbage dump and her scrutiny of the Chandigarh Smart City projects have made her a key figure in the city’s civil society discourse. X (Twitter):  @HinaRohtaki ... Read More

 

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