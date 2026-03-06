Haryana man released on parole in murder case found dead in Himachal

A 34-year-old murder convict in Haryana, who was released on parole, was found dead on the bank of Satluj at Rampur in Shimla, it is learnt. Police said during the search, 22.26gm heroin was found stacked in his socks. Three cell phones were recovered from the pockets of his jacket. The victim, identified as Sandeep Kumar, was a resident of Jakholi village in Kalayat sub-division Kaithal in Haryana.
Police said the preliminary investigation has ruled out any injury marks on his body. Police further said that the initial medical reports of the body also ruled out the possibility that the victim was under the influence of alcohol or any drug.
A police officer said, “The Rampur police received information over the phone yesterday that a man was lying unconscious on the banks of the Sutlej River near Bhagwati Hotel. Acting promptly on the information, a police team from the local police station rushed to the spot and initiated necessary inquiry and action. Later, the victim was identified as Sandeep Kumar of Kaithal in Haryana. It appears that he had come to the area to sell the consignment of heroin to local youths.”
Sources said that police records show that the victim had seven criminal cases registered against him in various police stations in Haryana. Of these, five cases were related to theft, while one case involves charges of murder, attempt to murder, and the Arms Act, and one case pertains to being declared a proclaimed offender.
Police said that the victim Sandeep Kumar had been serving a six-year sentence in a murder case and had been released on 70-day parole from January 2026 to March 21, 2026. Sources said further examination of CCTV footage from cameras installed near the spot showed the individual walking towards the Sutlej River and slipping and falling on the way.
SP (Shimla) Gaurav Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the family members have been informed. Further investigation and necessary legal proceedings are being carried out under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023.