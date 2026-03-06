Haryana man released on parole in murder case found dead in Himachal

the body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the family members have been informed. Further investigation and necessary legal proceedings are being carried out under Section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023. (Express File Photo)

A 34-year-old murder convict in Haryana, who was released on parole, was found dead on the bank of Satluj at Rampur in Shimla, it is learnt. Police said during the search, 22.26gm heroin was found stacked in his socks. Three cell phones were recovered from the pockets of his jacket. The victim, identified as Sandeep Kumar, was a resident of Jakholi village in Kalayat sub-division Kaithal in Haryana.

Police said the preliminary investigation has ruled out any injury marks on his body. Police further said that the initial medical reports of the body also ruled out the possibility that the victim was under the influence of alcohol or any drug.