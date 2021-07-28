Haryana to spend Rs 946 crore for construction of Hisar international airport: Dushyant Chautala

Haryana government has decided to spend Rs 946 crore on the construction work of Maharaja Agrasen International Hisar airport. The allocated funds will be spent on different heads to complete the ongoing airport construction works in the second phase.

The second phase of the construction of Hisar airport, being developed as an Integrated Aviation Hub, includes the construction of a cargo railway line, in addition to a passenger line near Raipur.

Haryana deputy Chief Minister, Dushyant Chautala, on Wednesday, said, “The construction of an international airport in Hisar is an ambitious plan for the people of the entire state. It is a matter of pride for the people of the state that the Hisar airport has been named after Maharaja Agrasen by the government. The city of Agroha, which was established by Maharaja Agrasen, is just 20km from Hisar and will now get the international recognition with the naming of the new international airport. Allocated funds will be used during the next three years”.

“Work to develop Hisar as an aviation hub is going on at a brisk pace. Around 15 per cent of the total work — worth Rs 164 crore — for construction of runway, taxiway, and airport apron has been completed and 75 per cent to 90 per cent excavation work of runway and earthwork is done. The road connecting Talwandi Rana-Dhansu-Mirzapur and Hisar villages has been widened and strengthened so that it can be used as an alternate road when the Talwandi Rana-Hisar road is closed. Under the allocated amount, construction of 3000-meter runway with cat light facility in the airport, a terminal building, 23-meter wide taxi tracks, parking stands, a cargo terminal, a fire station, an air traffic control building, a boundary wall, light, maintenance building and other buildings, including airport security building, domestic cargo building, powerhouse, power transmission station, and a public parking space, will be constructed,” Dushyant added.

“At least 7200 acres of land has been arranged by the government for construction of the airport. Of this, around 4200 acres in Hisar have been given to the civil aviation department and the process of transfer of the remaining 3000 acres of land is in progress. In the third phase, it is proposed to expand the existing infrastructure, including the construction of a runway of about 4000 meters long. Haryana government is considering the plan to develop other industries around the airport at Hisar. About 10,000 acres of land is available in Hisar and it is the best place to develop industries around the aviation hub”, Dushyant said.