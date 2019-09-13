Haryana govt using HPSC for political purpose, says Cong; seeks EC intervention

The Congress Wednesday accused the BJP government in Haryana of announcing job vacancies after appointing party linked people to state public service commission with a motive to queer the pitch ahead of the Assembly polls in the state due anytime soon.

A delegation of Congress leaders led by former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and state party chief Kumari Selja along with Abhishek Manu Singhvi met the poll panel in Delhi and handed over a memorandum seeking its intervention.

“The officials of the Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission have repeatedly been acting as political agents of the BJP government in the state,” the party alleged in the memorandum.

“BJP office-bearers, and secretaries to BJP MPs and ministers have been appointed to the Haryana Public Service Commission. They have been made chairmen and members to control the commission. By appointing such people, efforts are made to announce vacancies even when the model code of conduct is in force,” Singhvi said after meeting EC officials.

Indirectly, the commission sends out a message to people to vote for a particular party, he claimed, adding nobody has a problem if the vacancies are announced four to six weeks after the elections.

Hooda said that the BJP government in state had done something similar during Jind assembly bypoll. “Both HPSC and HSSC announced 18,000 posts that included 1500 posts in sports category. BJP took undue advantage in the bypoll by making such announcement. Now, they have refused jobs to many of those who were promised appointments citing one reason or another. This is just playing with the future of innocent youth of the state,” Hooda said.

Selja, the newly appointed Haryana Congres chief said that the BJP used the families of those youth who were given jobs, in their poll-campaign. “The selected candidates were approached and asked to join BJP and advertise the largesse of the party towards them and their families,” she alleged.

“We fear that such announcements can be made in the future too. The integrity of the HPSC is questionable,” she said.

Singhvi also claimed that many officials in the HPSC have been facing serious criminal charges, including of bribery. “We have also complained to the poll panel that the Haryana government has not shown any seriousness and swiftness in these cases. More efforts have been made to protect the accused than to prosecute them,” he alleged, adding all these efforts are aimed at disturbing the level-playing field in the elections.

“We request the commission to utilise its power under Article 324 of the Constitution and pass immediate directions to prevent the state government from misusing any officials or agencies,” the party said in the memorandum.