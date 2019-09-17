Haryana govt sets 30-day deadline for new recruits to join work

The Haryana government has fixed a 30-day deadline for candidates selected through the Haryana Staff Selection Commission or Haryana Public Service Commission to join their posts.

The state government has junked previous rules and regulations that had been applicable since 1961, which allowed multiple relaxations regarding the date of joining given for first or subsequent appointments. On September 13, the chief secretary issued instructions to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments and divisional commissioners, registrar of Punjab and Haryana High Court, district and sessions judges and deputy commissioners in Haryana, apprising them about the new rules.

The fresh set of regulations said, “In case of fresh appointment of a candidate, he may be allowed the maximum period of 30 days to join his new appointment. In case a candidate, who being already in service in a private or government organisation/ department, is not able to join within 30 days for bonafide reasons, the competent authority may, where the administrative requirements permit, allow suitable extension of time that should not however exceed three months irrespective of duration of validity of waiting list.”

The government has provided certain relaxations in case of women recruits. “For women candidates who are declared unfit on account of being pregnant, the joining time may be extended upto such period as is considered necessary not beyond six months from the date of confinement,” it said.

If a candidate does not join duty within the period specified as per the new regulations, “his/her selection shall be deemed to have been cancelled without any further notice”.

The government has asked concerned officers that “necessary provision in this regard should be made by the appointing authorities at the time of issuance of appointment letters”.

Explaining why a fresh set of regulations have been introduced, a senior officer said, “There had been instances in the past wherein people have been recruited against certain posts, but have not joined for various reasons. A government job should not be taken granted. If a candidate does not join in time, it defeats the purpose of recruitment and work suffers.”