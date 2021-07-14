Haryana govt issues new rules for registration of various floors on HSVP plots as residential units

Haryana’s revenue department has come up with additional guidelines that it hopes will plug the ‘leakage’ in stamp and registration duty in registration of different floors as separate dwelling units in the state.

The fresh guidelines shall be applicable for all residential plots developed by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Financial Commissioner (revenue), Sanjeev Kaushal, issued directions notifying the new guidelines to all the Deputy Commissioners, Tehsildar-cum-Deputy Registrars, and all Naib Tehsildar-cum-Deputy/Joint-Registrar across the state.

“In case of residential plots developed by HSVP, different floors (even 2/3/4) have been allowed as separate dwelling units. But it has been observed that various instructions/guidelines issued in this case are not being followed. Therefore, additional guidelines/instructions have been issued. All the decisions taken by the HSVP should be followed in letter and spirit”, Kaushal said.

Giving details about the additional guidelines, Kaushal said, “The first guideline is regarding permission to move and register the entire floor horizontally. There shall be no vertical transfer of any floor — a single floor cannot be registered in the name of two or more separate persons by dividing the same. Hence, only horizontal transfer, that is the complete floor, is allowed and can be registered under the Registration Act, 1908 (Central Act 16 of 1908). There shall be no fragmentation of the plot vertically and all independent floor owners shall jointly own the full plot of land having independent floors. The apportionment of land cost for the purpose of stamp duty and registration fees shall be in equal proportion amongst all independent floors. It is further clarified that the same shall be 50 percent each for two floors, 33.33 percent each for 3 floors and 25 percent each for 4 floors, as per the collector rates fixed from time to time in the respective districts.”

He added, “Another guideline is prior permission of HSVP will be mandatory before registration of specific floor of vacant or constructed plot, whether vacant or built up. If a constructed floor is transferred, apportioned cost of the plot, as well as the cost of construction of that floor as per the collector rate, shall be combined for the purpose of calculating stamp duty and registration fees. For the registration of such independent floors, in addition to the normal stamp duty, 1 percent extra stamp duty will be paid by the applicant desirous of registering the floor wise dwelling units”.

All concerned officers have been directed to implement the fresh guidelines in letter and spirit, failing which the government can take action against them.

Pending Jamabandis to be completed by August 31

Haryana government has also issued directions to all concerned officers of the state to ensure finalisation and consignment of the jamabandis of the year 2020-21, well before the commencement of the Kharif Girdawari, and to ensure compliance of the same by August 31.

“Any laxity in the matter on the part of any revenue official will be viewed seriously. At least 20 percent Jamabandis in each tehsil of the state is due during the year 2020-21. These Jamabandis are prepared and consigned due to all changes made by way of mutations, fardbadrs and Khasra Girdawari from June 16, 2016, till June 15, 2021. Apart from this, Kharif Girdawari will start from August 5, 2021 to September 5, 2021. Columns no.1 to 5 i.e. khasra number, owner with khewat number, cultivator with khautoni number, area, and classification of land respectively have to be filled in the khasra Girdawari insection book, as per Jamabandi and there may be changes in khasra number and its area due to drawing of tatimas. Any kind of negligence in this work will not be tolerated. Action will be taken in case of laxity,” Kaushal said.