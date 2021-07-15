Haryana government amends reservation rules for ex-servicemen seeking to join civil services

The Haryana government on Wednesday amended the rules of reservation in civil services for ex-servicemen and their children. The issue has been pending since 2008 and now, fresh guidelines have been issued detailing the reservation norms for the ex-servicemen and their children aspiring to get into state civil services.

The decision was also communicated to the Chairman of Haryana Public Service Commission and Chairman of Haryana Staff Selection Commission, besides to all the Administrative Secretaries, Heads of Departments, Managing Directors/ Chief Administrators of Boards/ Corporations; all the Divisional Commissioners, all Deputy Commissioners and Registrars of all the Universities across the State.

The letter issued by the state government’s general administration branch reads, “An ex-serviceman, who himself/herself has already secured employment in civil service on regular basis in any department/ board/ corporation/ university etc under the state government with or without availing the benefit of reservation – (i) he/she himself/herself shall not be eligible to avail the benefit of reservation in civil service for any subsequent appointment in any department/ board/ corporation/ university etc under the state government. However, the benefit of age relaxation for securing another employment in a higher pay scale or post shall continue; and (ii) his/her children will also not be eligible to avail the benefit of reservation against the posts reserved for ex-servicemen.”

It further states, “Where an ex-serviceman who himself/herself is eligible to avail the benefit of reservation but he/she does not want re-employment in civil service in such case one of his/her children will be entitled to avail the benefit of reservation.”

Talking about children of ex-servicemen, the letter adds, “No children of martyred military personnel shall be entitled to avail the benefits of reservation because one family member is entitled to avail the benefit of compassionate appointment under the policy of compassionate appointment…The priority list for recruiting agency for appointment of ex-servicemen or their children against the posts reserved for ex-servicemen shall be — (i) disabled ex-servicemen, the post(s) for which they are physically fit; (ii) failing (i), children of disabled ex-servicemen; (iii) failing (ii), other ex-servicemen who are eligible for re-employment in civil service; (iv) failing (iii), children of other ex-servicemen who are eligible for re-employment in service”.

Defining disabled ex-serviceman who shall be eligible under the fresh set of guidelines, it adds, “Disabled ex-serviceman means a person who has been released from military services due to disability attributable or aggravated due to military service. An ex-serviceman shall not be treated disabled if he has been released from military services not on account of his/her disability but in the normal course after the completion of his/her term or retired from military services voluntarily. An ex-serviceman who has been discharged from military services by way of dismissal, misconduct or inefficiency neither he/she himself/herself nor his/her children shall be entitled to avail the benefit of reservation in civil services.”