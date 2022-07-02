Haryana examines contentious questions over senior IPS officers’ promotions

With the indications of conversion of three DGP rank ex-cadre posts to ADGP rank to meet the shortfall in the ADGP level officers following promotion of four IPS officers in May this year, top officers of the Haryana government are examining the contentious questions over the promotions.

Two days ago, too, in a meeting of senior officers held under the chairmanship of D S Dhesi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, the issues of IPS officers’ promotions and their cadre strength were discussed.

The latest issue belongs to the promotion of four IPS officers – Mamta Singh, Hanif Qureshi, M Ravi Kiran and K K Rao – from the post of IGP to ADGP in May this year. As many as 14 posts of ADGP rank were available in Haryana in May. But with the promotion of four more IPS officers, the number of police officers occupying the post of ADGP had gone to 17. As many as six of them are cadre posts, while 11 are ex-cadre posts. Ex-cadre posts are temporary posts of the same rank as a cadre post and created by the state government.

Sources say the government has plans to convert three ex-cadre posts of DGP into ADGP to meet the shortfall in ADGP rank as the questions were raised over the promotions alleging the same was done despite the “non-availability of vacancies”.

However, a top government officer says there is nothing wrong in converting posts of DGPs into ADGPs for the time being. “We have certain ex-cadre posts which may be utilised against any post for the time being. Usually, such a practice is carried out to give promotions to officers of a batch together to avoid any ill feeling in the left-out officers. Certain other states are also following similar practices. Such promotions should not be seen with a cleric perspective.”

On the other hand, critics of the move say if ex-cadre posts of DGPs are converted into ex-cadre posts of ADGP, then it will affect the promotions of those who are waiting to be promoted to the post of DGP in near future. They also say such conversion of ex-cadre posts can’t be done with retrospective effect, adding that promotions should be done only when the posts are available for the particular posts.

With the top officers insisting that the government can create posts for a specific period time and again, the critics say the number of such ex-cadre posts has already increased to 29, while the sanctioned ex-cadre posts are just 19. “Ex-cadre posts can be created in a particular proportion of the regular cadre posts, not more than that,” said an official.

Meanwhile, Haryana DGP P K Agrawal on June 9 had issued an order to mention that three IPS officers – Mamta Singh, Hanif Qureshi, M Ravi Kiran – will draw pay against vacant posts of DG level officers, while KK Rao will draw pay against the vacant post of ADGP (reforms).