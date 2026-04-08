Haryana enhances quota in govt posts for Agniveers to 20 per cent

The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday decided to enhance the existing 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in select government posts and services to 20 per cent. For this, the Cabinet approved an amendment to the Agniveer Policy, 2024. The enhanced horizontal reservation will apply to positions such as Forest Guard, Warder, and Mining Guard.
Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the decision aims to better utilize the military training, discipline, and field experience of Agniveers in security-related roles across the state.
The enhanced horizontal reservation will apply to positions such as Forest Guard (Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department), Warder (Prison Department) and Mining Guard (Department of Mines and Geology).
The state government had earlier provided 10 per cent horizontal reservation to ex-Agniveers who are domicile of Haryana in certain Group ‘C’ posts. Subsequently, the Union Home Ministry had advised enhancement of reservation to 20 per cent in recruitments to various categories of services/posts where their specialised military training, physical fitness, discipline and field experience can be effectively utilised, as per the official statement.
The Cabinet allso approved a key amendment to the Retirement Housing Policy to address the ageing population’s specific housing and lifestyle requirements. In line with the provisions of the Transferable Development Rights (TDR) Policy, 2021, the cabinet has approved an increase in the permissible Floor Area Ratio (FAR) for Retirement Housing Colonies from the existing limit of 2.25 to 3.0, allowing for higher-density development in such projects.
In another key decision, the Cabinet approved the inclusion of a new Rule 5A in the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964. The provision is aimed at providing relief to projects that face challenges in obtaining Change of Land Use (CLU) permissions or licenses due to lack of adequate access routes.
Under the new rule, access pathways will be facilitated on the condition that ownership of land equivalent to 5% of the total project or licensed area, or four times the land designated for the passage by the panchayat (whichever is higher), is transferred. The transferred land will be considered part of the approved project area and must be provided in a fully developed form, with access to public amenities available to the rest of the project.