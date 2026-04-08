Haryana enhances quota in govt posts for Agniveers to 20 per cent

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the decision aims to better utilize the military training, discipline, and field experience of Agniveers in security-related roles across the state. (Express File Photo)

The Haryana Cabinet on Wednesday decided to enhance the existing 10 per cent horizontal reservation for Agniveers in select government posts and services to 20 per cent. For this, the Cabinet approved an amendment to the Agniveer Policy, 2024. The enhanced horizontal reservation will apply to positions such as Forest Guard, Warder, and Mining Guard.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said the decision aims to better utilize the military training, discipline, and field experience of Agniveers in security-related roles across the state.

The enhanced horizontal reservation will apply to positions such as Forest Guard (Environment, Forest and Wildlife Department), Warder (Prison Department) and Mining Guard (Department of Mines and Geology).