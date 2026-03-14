Haryana Congress MLAs shifted from Kufri hotel to undisclosed location ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

The 31 MLAs were escorted by the Himachal Pradesh Police as they left the hotel in New Kufri. Police sources said they were most likely headed towards Chail in Solan district.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
4 min readShimlaMar 14, 2026 03:49 PM IST
Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda was leading the 31 Haryana Congress MLAs coming out of a hotel in New Kufri near Shimla. MP Deepinder Singh Hooda was driving a Haryana registration number black Jeep.Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda was leading the 31 Haryana Congress MLAs coming out of a hotel in New Kufri near Shimla. MP Deepinder Singh Hooda was driving a Haryana registration number black Jeep. (Express Photo by Saurabh Parashar)
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Thirty-one Haryana Congress MLAs, who were shifted from Chandigarh to a hotel in New Kufri near Shimla on Friday amid the political tussle ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, were moved to another location on Saturday under police escort.

The convoy carrying the legislators left the hotel at New Kufri in the morning. Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda, son of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was seen leading the convoy and personally driving a black SUV.

The MLAs, who were travelling in two tempo travellers, were escorted by the Himachal Pradesh Police during the movement from Kufri. According to police sources, the legislators were most likely headed towards Chail in Solan district, although the exact destination was not officially disclosed.

A police officer told The Indian Express, “The MLAs were most probably taken to Chail in Solan district. It is their individual tour, and we are only providing escort to ensure hassle-free travel. They may return to the Kufri hotel later in the evening, though the chances appear less.”

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The legislators had been lodged at a well-known hotel adjoining the Adventure Resort at New Kufri, which falls under the jurisdiction of Theog police station in Shimla district.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s political adviser, Sunil Bittu, also interacted with the Haryana Congress MLAs at the hotel.

Meanwhile, the hotel and its adjoining area were turned into a fortress guarded by police personnel. Entry to the road leading to the hotel was restricted, and only authorised persons were allowed access. Tourists and visitors heading to the nearby adventure park were diverted through an alternative route to avoid any disruption.

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The shifting of the Congress MLAs to Himachal Pradesh comes against the backdrop of the upcoming Rajya Sabha election in Haryana scheduled for March 16. Political parties are closely guarding their legislators amid concerns over cross-voting.

While the Congress has fielded Karamvir Singh Boudh for the Rajya Sabha seat, the BJP has fielded Sanjay Bhatia. An independent candidate, Satish Nandel, has also entered the fray, intensifying the contest.

In such situations, political parties often move their MLAs to other states or resort to preventing poaching by rival parties and to ensure that their legislators vote along party lines.

Sources said the decision to move the Congress MLAs out of Chandigarh was taken as a precautionary measure to keep the party’s flock together ahead of the crucial election.

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The Congress leadership has not officially commented on the movement of the MLAs, but party insiders indicated that the exercise was aimed at maintaining unity in the legislative party and preventing any last-minute political manoeuvring.

The Rajya Sabha election from Haryana is expected to witness keen political interest, particularly because even a small shift in the voting pattern could alter the final outcome.

The Haryana Legislative Assembly has a total strength of 90 members. Of these, the BJP has 48 MLAs, and the Congress has 37, while the INLD has two, and there are three independent MLAs. A candidate requires 31 votes to win in the Rajya Sabha election.

Meanwhile, six Congress MLAs—Bhupinder Singh Hooda, Vinesh Phogat, Kuldeep Vats, Mohammad Ilyas, Parmveer Singh and Chandermohan—have not reached Shimla. Voting for the Rajya Sabha elections in Haryana will be held on March 16.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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