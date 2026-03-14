Haryana Congress MLAs shifted from Kufri hotel to undisclosed location ahead of Rajya Sabha polls

Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda was leading the 31 Haryana Congress MLAs coming out of a hotel in New Kufri near Shimla. MP Deepinder Singh Hooda was driving a Haryana registration number black Jeep. (Express Photo by Saurabh Parashar)

Thirty-one Haryana Congress MLAs, who were shifted from Chandigarh to a hotel in New Kufri near Shimla on Friday amid the political tussle ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, were moved to another location on Saturday under police escort.

The convoy carrying the legislators left the hotel at New Kufri in the morning. Congress MP Deepinder Singh Hooda, son of former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, was seen leading the convoy and personally driving a black SUV.

The MLAs, who were travelling in two tempo travellers, were escorted by the Himachal Pradesh Police during the movement from Kufri. According to police sources, the legislators were most likely headed towards Chail in Solan district, although the exact destination was not officially disclosed.