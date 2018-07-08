Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar loses cool, asks journalists to behave

The CM had gone to Sirsa, a stronghold of former CM Om Prakash Chautala, to inaugurate five projects. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia) The CM had gone to Sirsa, a stronghold of former CM Om Prakash Chautala, to inaugurate five projects. (Express Photo by Sahil Walia)

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar got irritated while replying to queries of journalists in Sirsa town on Saturday. The CM had gone to Sirsa, a stronghold of former CM Om Prakash Chautala, to inaugurate five projects, besides laying foundation stone of eight development works. While speaking to the journalists, Khattar said that as many as 4 lakh complaints had been received through the CM window, a platform to lodge complaints on different matters which is directly monitored by the officers of the Chief Minister Office (CMO).

When a journalist told him that officers submitted the reports to the CM window themselves, the CM said this was not the case. When the journalist suggested that this be investigated, the CM said he was getting it inquired. “Listen, who are you?… media doesn’t speak like this. Media asks questions, doesn’t level allegations. Ask the questions. I know more… my friend I know more… learn etiquette. I don’t have to listen to you, I have to listen to the public… media is the medium… mind your language,” Khattar went on as he landed into an argument with the journalist. The CM then left the interaction and his security men allegedly pushed the journalists away.

