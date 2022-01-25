Haryana ‘closes’ 87 FIRs against farm protesters

Around 90 days after the farmers withdrew their agitation against three contentious farm laws, the authorities in Haryana have “closed” as many as 87 FIRs out of a total of 278 cases lodged against the protesters in over a year of their protests.

The government has initiated a process to withdraw the cases after an agreement between the Centre and the farmers’ outfits last month.

The government said that apart from the 87, the process of withdrawal of several other FIRs was also underway. A senior officer of the state government told The Indian Express the judges had accepted cancellation/ untraced reports in 69 out of as many as 74 FIRs in which the police had approached the courts. Apart from these FIRs, “the courts have already accepted the request of the police to withdraw cases in 18 FIRs, out of as many as 72 such applications yet”.

Farmer leaders estimate that FIRs have been lodged against nearly 48,000 farmers, although a few hundred were named. Most of the cases were lodged against farmers for alleged violence and protests against BJP-JJP leaders.