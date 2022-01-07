Haryana BJP leaders meet Governor, seek dismissal of Punjab government over PM’s security breach

A Haryana BJP delegation led by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and party state chief Om Prakash Dhankar met Haryana Governor Friday and submitted a memorandum seeking dismissal of the Punjab government and imposing President’s rule in the state for alleged security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s programme in Ferozepur.

Earlier in the day, Khattar went to the Mansa Devi temple in Panchkula and offered prayers for the long-life of the PM.

Later he addressed a press conference and condemned the Punjab government for the security breach.

“We have submitted a memorandum to Haryana Governor and requested him to recommend it to the President of India to take stern possible action against the Punjab government. Narendra Modi is the prime minister of country who has taken all such decisions that his predecessors did not ever dare touch, including abrogation of Art 370, CCA, Ram Janm Bhoomi and several others”, Khattar said.

CM counters Cong on unemployment

Interacting with the media persons and confronting the opposition Indian National Congress on the issue of unemployment figures in the State, Khattar quoted “official figures” of the state government and divulged that the unemployment rate in the State was not more than 6.1 per cent.

“For the last three years, we have been recording the family-data of Haryana’s citizens through Parivar Pehchan Patra. Till date, there are 65,78,311 families and around 2.98 crore population is registered. From 18-58 year old, there are 1,72,96,000 people. Out of these, there are 10,59,530 who are unemployed. These are the people who have self-declared that they are unemployed. There can’t be a bigger fact than self-declaration. We have all the official authentic figures. We have data of all the 2.98 crore people that include advocates, doctors, farmers, central government employees, central PSU employees, children etc. There are 18 lakh children in Haryana. There are construction workers, employees of other state governments, housewives, infants, landowners, industrial labourers, private contractual workers, shopkeepers, traders, businessmen, state government contractual employees, unorganised workers, senior citizen pensioners, and unemployed etc. etc. There are 12.56 lakh farmers in the State”, Khattar said quoting the official figures on unemployment status in Haryana.

Refuting the CMIE figures that has put Haryana at 34.1 per cent unemployment rate, Khattar said, “the official figures show that there is only 6.1 per cent unemployment rate in the State. Had there been 34.1 per cent unemployment, anybody can imagine the state of affairs in such a State. I would not like to comment on that”.

Responding to a question if the state government was contemplating action against CMIE, Khattar said, “We shall discuss the issue with Advocate General and action shall be taken, if required”.

“Till date, we have fulfilled three phases in collection of data in Parivar Pehchan Patra self-declaration verification. There are 1.48 lakh families whose income in Haryana is below Rs. 1 lakh annually. Government is assisting all such families through various means to ensure their income is increased. Out of these over 27,000 families have already been identified and facilitated financial assistance through banks and other financial institutions. Another phase of Antyodaya Melas shall be launched, soon. It got postponed because of current Covid-19 surge. We aim to complete the second phase of these Melas by March 31”, Khattar added.

114 cases of Omicron in state

The CM also briefed on the current COVID-19 surge in the state.

“Our various programmes are getting affected due to this fresh surge. Yesterday only, there are 2500 fresh cases reported in Haryana. Till date there are 114 cases of Omicron variant out of whom 83 have recovered while 31 are yet active. The transmission rate is increasing rapidly. We are aiming that it shall reach the peak by January 25. Simultaneously, we have also increased our vaccination campaign. On Thursday, in the age group of 15-18 year old, we administered over 1.5 lakh doses and around 2.5 lakh doses to people above 18 year old. The daily testing for Covid-19 is also between 35,000-40,000. If required, we shall also be increasing the daily testing. Restrictions/ curbs are being imposed in several districts. More curbs have been imposed in 11 districts. We are monitoring the evolving situation on a daily basis and shall keep changing our combat-strategy accordingly,’ he said.

On the issues raised by private schools u/S 134-A regarding increasing the fee of students, Khattar said, “We have decided to increase the fee for private school students by Rs. 200 per month. In rural areas, the fee for students till class 5th will be Rs. 500 and above class 5th it shall be Rs. 700. In urban areas, it shall be Rs. 700 and Rs. 900, respectively. The government will bear this Rs. 5 crore expenditure that will be required to pay this fee for such students”.

“Regarding power department, the government is focussing on solar-energy. Till 2014, there were only 492 solar-power tubewell connections in the State; till date over 25,500 connections have already been given and work is in progress on 13,800 connections. We have a target of 50,000 such solar-energy connections for farmers, soon so that farmers do not have to depend on electricity connections. Farmers only have to bear 25% cost, remaining 75% is given subsidy by the government. The only condition is micro-irrigation has to be there. We are discouraging that over 50 horse power connections should not be granted and rather canal-water should be used for such areas, to avoid excessive electricity consumption”, Khattar said.