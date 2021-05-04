Haryana BJP forms new executive committee; 7 vice presidents, several ‘heavyweight’ leaders included

Among the newly appointed vice presidents are former ministers Kavita Jain and Manish Grover, former Deputy Speaker of Assembly Santosh Yadav, Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal, Panipat (rural) MLA Mahipal Dhanda, state executive committee member Thakur Vikram Singh and former chairman of VITA, GL Sharma.

Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar on Tuesday announced the formation of a new executive committee that will aim to extend the outreach of the party and its various wings among the masses.

The new committee, Dhankar said, will include seven vice presidents and three general secretaries of the state unit of the party, besides also finding space for several “heavyweight” leaders — including cabinet ministers — who had lost the 2019 Assembly polls in Haryana. The new committee, party insiders said, has tried to give equal representation to different communities and areas of the state.

Among the newly appointed vice presidents are former ministers Kavita Jain and Manish Grover, former Deputy Speaker of Assembly Santosh Yadav, Sirsa MP Sunita Duggal, Panipat (rural) MLA Mahipal Dhanda, state executive committee member Thakur Vikram Singh and former chairman of VITA, GL Sharma.

The three new General Secretaries of the committee will be Ved Pal Advocate, MLA Mohan Lal Badoli and former MLA Pawan Saini. Besides this, the State Secretary of party organisation Manish Mittal has been handed the same responsibility again.

Another BJP legislator Satyaprakash Jaravata, party spokesperson Renu Bhatia, former MLA Ravinder Baliyala, former state BJP Kisan Morcha President Samay Singh Bhati, former zila parishad member Saroj Sihag (Hisar) and a retired principal Surender Arya (Sirsa) were the other State Secretaries appointed. Palwal MLA Deepak Mangla has been appointed Treasurer of the state BJP. Gulshan Bhatia, who has been state party office secretary since 1980, will continue in his old role for three more years. Former minister Krishan Panwar will be in-charge of BJP’s Scheduled Castes wing while Karan Dev Kamboj has been given the responsibility of Backward Classes wing of the party.

Former Badhra MLA Sukhvinder Sheoran, who had become the youngest MLA in the Assembly after winning 2014 polls, will now head Haryana BJP Kisan Morcha. Haryana BJP Yuva Morcha vice-president Rahul Rana, 32, was appointed as the head of the youth wing of the party. Former Social Welfare Board Chairman Sumitra Chauhan will head state Mahila Morcha of the party while a law graduate, Naseem Ahmad, will head the minorities wing of the party organisation.