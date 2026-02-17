Guhla MLA and SDM spat issue: Haryana Speaker pulls up chief secy, asks him to instruct officers to maintain decorum

Haryana Assembly Speaker Harvinder Kalyan on Tuesday held a meeting with chief secretary Anurag Rastogi and pulled him up over complaints received from MLAs alleging that “some government officials have not shown satisfactory and expected courteous behaviour towards elected representatives.”

This comes a day after Congress MLA from Guhla Devender Hans and four others were booked by the Kaithal police for allegedly attempting to hand over a “rattle toy” to Guhla SDM Pramesh Singh during a protest, state legislative assembly.

A statement issued by the Vidhan Sabha secretariat mentioned, “The Speaker instructed the chief secretary that full compliance with prescribed procedures, decorum, and mutual respect must be ensured while dealing with public representatives in official matters. He said that the guidelines issued by the Centre regarding official conduct between administration and legislators clearly expect officials to behave politely, promptly, and responsibly towards elected representatives. Letters, suggestions, and references from MLAs must be addressed with priority according to rules, and the communication process should be transparent and respectful.”