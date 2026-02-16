Gov skips most of address speech on first day of Budget

The governor only read the first two paragraphs out of the total 130 and concluded his address in around four minutes.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readShimlaFeb 16, 2026 08:21 PM IST
The Governor also declined to comment to the media.The Governor also declined to comment to the media. (Express File Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla skipped reading almost his entire customary speech and told the House that the “speech should be deemed to have been read” on the Budget session’s first day on Monday. The governor only read the first two paragraphs out of the total 130 and concluded his address in around four minutes.

Shukla said, “Paras 3 to 16 of my speech appear to comment on constitutional institutions. I would not like to read them. Further, para 17 to the rest of the speech is on the achievements of my government. The respected members of the House should themselves analyse these achievements.”

Meanwhile, a copy of the Governor’s speech referring to the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) was provided to the media. It also referred to how the RDG’s discontinuation will adversely affect Himachal’s economy.

The paragraphs between 3 and 16 advocate the RDG’s restoration. These paragraphs cite Article 275(1) of the Constitution of India, which provides for such grants, including RDG, to states that are unable to bridge the gap between their revenue receipts and expenditure.

The para 16 says, “For a hilly and border state like Himachal Pradesh, where revenue generation capacity is inherently limited due to natural resources and geographical constraints, the importance of RDG becomes even greater. Its discontinuation will result in the shortage of essential financial resources required for development programmes, social welfare schemes and disaster management…”

The Governor declined to comment to the media.

Also Read | Session of many firsts: From Sunday Budget to ‘no reply’ by PM in LS on Motion of Thanks

While Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The Governor said in the House that his speech be deemed to have been read. Indeed, the speech refers to certain constitutional provisions. It is our opinion that the House should debate the issue of RDG.”

The first two paragraphs, which the Governor read, say, “It gives me great pleasure to address the first session of the year of this esteemed House and the eleventh session of the fourteenth Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh… This session of this August House has been convened for passing supplementary demands for grants for the year 2025-26, the Budget for the year 2026-27 and for important legislative business… I am confident that all of you, with your experience, will uphold the high traditions of constructive deliberation on my Government’s policies and programmes.”

Story continues below this ad

After the Governor’s address, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania adjourned the house till 2.25 PM. The house re-assembled at 2.45 PM.

Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Live Blog
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Rahul Gandhi
Why Siddaramaiah govt has moved to revive 2022 voter data probe
India AI summit 2026
For India, AI a ‘stress test’ of state capacity: CEA Nageswaran
Trisha Krishnan's statement came after BJP Tamil Nadu state president Nainar Nagenthran linked TVK chief and actor Vijay to her, which has since sparked widespread outcry.
Trisha breaks silence after BJP Tamil Nadu chief links her to Vijay: 'Disrespect will be called out'
Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation
Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's wedding invitation surfaces online: Marriage on February 26; reception slated for March 4
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
On building public AI, governments must be tactical but remain flexible
On building and funding public AI, governments must be tactical, but remain flexible
Pakistan's Usman Tariq
Ahead of Ind vs Pak T20, revisiting debate over Usman Tariq's bowling action
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
Advertisement
Must Read
Australia vs Sri Lanka LIVE Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
AUS vs SL Live Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Follow Australia vs Sri Lanka T20 World Cup 2026 Group B fixture happening in Pallekele.
How Suryakumar Yadav solved the Usman Tariq puzzle
The muscular and mental twitches to attack had to be leashed by Suryakumar Yadav when he took on Usman Tariq in Colombo. (JioHotstar screengrab/AP Photo)
T20 World Cup: India has mastered the art of winning T20 matches
India vs Pakistan T20 world Cup
India AI Impact Summit 2026 LIVE Updates: Global AI meet to begin in New Delhi today
India AI Impact Summit 2026 Live
AI Impact Summit 2026: Full guide to dates, venue, and agenda; How to register
AI Impact Summit
Pichai, Altman among tech CEOs attending the world’s largest AI summit in India
India has a massive, tech-savvy population, and the country is opening up to companies such as Google and OpenAI, which already see the South Asian powerhouse as a lucrative market.(Image: Reuters)
'My number went down by half': Hrithik Roshan reveals how he successfully reduced his eye power; expert says 'needs to be understood in the right clinical context'
How Hrithik Roshan reduced his eye power
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Ishan Kishan meets his doppelganger: Hanumankind sets stage on fire before batter's fireworks against Pakistan
The two share a hug and exchange a few words before Kishan walks off the ground
Bryan Johnson just finished his social media ‘fast’, reveals striking results
Bryan Johnson described how habitual behaviours can create cycles of anticipation, reward, and guilt
Ind vs Pak: Pakistani YouTuber smashes cake on his sister’s face after T20 World Cup loss to India
Ind vs Pak ICC Twenty20 World Cup
'Lied about everything on resume': Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh
Upon suspicion, the startup reached out to the candidate's previous employer
Meet this 12-year-old Dallas prodigy who built a nuclear fusion reactor in his playroom
The breakthrough moment came when the device generated neutrons
Feb 16: Latest News
Advertisement