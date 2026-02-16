Gov skips most of address speech on first day of Budget

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla skipped reading almost his entire customary speech and told the House that the “speech should be deemed to have been read” on the Budget session’s first day on Monday. The governor only read the first two paragraphs out of the total 130 and concluded his address in around four minutes.

Shukla said, “Paras 3 to 16 of my speech appear to comment on constitutional institutions. I would not like to read them. Further, para 17 to the rest of the speech is on the achievements of my government. The respected members of the House should themselves analyse these achievements.”

Meanwhile, a copy of the Governor’s speech referring to the 16th Finance Commission’s decision to discontinue the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) was provided to the media. It also referred to how the RDG’s discontinuation will adversely affect Himachal’s economy.

The paragraphs between 3 and 16 advocate the RDG’s restoration. These paragraphs cite Article 275(1) of the Constitution of India, which provides for such grants, including RDG, to states that are unable to bridge the gap between their revenue receipts and expenditure.

The para 16 says, “For a hilly and border state like Himachal Pradesh, where revenue generation capacity is inherently limited due to natural resources and geographical constraints, the importance of RDG becomes even greater. Its discontinuation will result in the shortage of essential financial resources required for development programmes, social welfare schemes and disaster management…”

The Governor declined to comment to the media.

While Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said, “The Governor said in the House that his speech be deemed to have been read. Indeed, the speech refers to certain constitutional provisions. It is our opinion that the House should debate the issue of RDG.”

The first two paragraphs, which the Governor read, say, “It gives me great pleasure to address the first session of the year of this esteemed House and the eleventh session of the fourteenth Legislative Assembly of Himachal Pradesh… This session of this August House has been convened for passing supplementary demands for grants for the year 2025-26, the Budget for the year 2026-27 and for important legislative business… I am confident that all of you, with your experience, will uphold the high traditions of constructive deliberation on my Government’s policies and programmes.”

After the Governor’s address, Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania adjourned the house till 2.25 PM. The house re-assembled at 2.45 PM.