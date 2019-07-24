Blamed for waterlogging in Punjab farms: Puddling for paddy sowing, topography

Advertising

As Punjab stares at crop loss due to waterlogging in more than 90,000 acres spread over several districts, experts are blaming the traditional method of paddy sowing as one of the major reasons behind water retention.

The water accumulated during a single day’s rain on July 16 is yet to be drained out of fields and has damaged crops, mainly paddy, cotton and seasonal vegetables. Bathinda has borne the brunt with excess water damaging crops in 28,579 acres.

While the drainage department reasoned that topography was a major reason behind poor drainage of water, the agriculture department has indicated that method of puddling for sowing paddy was to blame for water not seeping in into the earth.

Puddling is a traditional method of keeping fields under 4 to 6 inches of water during and after transplantation of paddy. The flooding over a period of several days leads to formation of a near saturation point after which the water doesn’t percolate much.

“Paddy was recently transplanted and farmers in Punjab still mostly opt for puddling technique. It is because of this reason that rain water has failed to seep into earth,” said Sukhdev Singh, general secretary, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Ugrahan.

Sanjeev Gupta, chief engineer (drainage), however, blamed the topography of districts such as Muktsar, Bathinda, Faridkot and Fazilka. “It is a saucer-shaped and hence in case of accumulation, water is pumped out from the city areas. But we cannot pump out water from fields. It will eventually drain out on its own.”

He also cited the example Udaykaran village in Muktsar, where water from at least 20 neighbouring villages accumulates as it falls in a depression.

Agriculture director Swatanter Kumar told The Indian Express, “Puddling is a major issue. We have been urging farmers to go for direct sowing or bed sowing, but they still opt for this old technique”.

BKU’s Sukhdev Singh accepted that puddling led to waterlogging. “But we are not comfortable with direct sowing as it involves usage of more water. Government needs to construct wells to filter rainwater and use it to recharge underground water”.

Shingaara Singh Maan, president of Bathinda unit of the BKU, said, :We are ready diversify and sow anything other than paddy. But we are not being provided a crop with MSP. Paddy is not a native crop of Punjab. Rice is not part of our staple diet. For that government needs to take some proactive measures,” he said.