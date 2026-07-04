Goldy Dhillon arrested abroad; Chandigarh Police to seek extradition in Sector 11 murder case

Before Dhillon’s arrest, only Goldy Brar and Goldy Dhillon were absconding. The trial is currently underway before the Special NIA Court in Chandigarh. (File Photo/Enhanced using AI)

Gurpreet Singh, alias Goldy Dhillon, an accused absconding in the National Investigation Agency (NIA)-investigated Sector 5 firing case, was arrested in Spain, clearing the way for Chandigarh Police to seek his extradition for questioning in the June 13 murder of Sector 11 chemist shop cashier Janki Das.

Police suspect Dhillon to be one of the key conspirators behind the murder and are also probing his alleged role in an extortion racket targeting businessmen in Chandigarh.

Officials confirmed that the NIA had already secured a Red Corner Notice against Dhillon in the 2024 Sector 5 firing case. Following his arrest abroad with the assistance of Indian agencies, Chandigarh Police will now initiate legal proceedings to bring him to India.