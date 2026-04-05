Corridors of power | Power plays with a wink

His new Jalandhar house is said to be perfectly Vastu-compliant, which, going by past experience, is a relief for all concerned. (File)

A house for Mr Channi

Former chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi clearly believes that when politics gets tricky, geometry can help. His new Jalandhar house is said to be perfectly Vastu-compliant, which, going by past experience, is a relief for all concerned.

This is the same leader who once dealt with a “misaligned” swimming pool by filling it with sand. And when an entrance refused to cooperate, a new approach road was created to convince it otherwise.

This time, everything is sorted in advance. No sand, no digging, no emergency civil works. Just a house that finally agrees with the planets. In Punjab politics, that is half the battle won.