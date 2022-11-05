Four Proclaimed Offenders arrested in 24 hours in Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police on Saturday said they have arrested four Proclaimed Offenders, including a woman, who were wanted in various cases in the last 24 hours.

All the four arrested persons were sent to judicial custody on Saturday.

According to the police, the woman was wanted and declared a Proclaimed Offender in a case of drug peddling. Apart from this, of the remaining arrested accused, two men had been declared Proclaimed Offenders in a case of robbery, while the fourth person was declared as a Proclaimed Offender in a case of cheating.

The police said that all the four were arrested by a team of PO and Summon staff, which was led by in-charge Inspector Hari Om in the last 24 hours.

Giving more details, the police said that Mohan Singh and Suraj of Dadumajra Colony were declared proclaimed offenders in a case of robbery reported in 2019. The two had obtained regular bail and later gone missing. Police said that they were arrested following a tip-off they received from near Sector 39 on Friday night.

The woman on the other hand was arrested with 900 grams of ganja in November 2016. She was released on bail and later failed to appear in court during further hearings. Inspector Hari Om said that while she was absconding , she was arrested five times for bootlegging.

Police said that Jasbir Singh of Khuda Ali Sher was arrested for cheating Rs 25 lakh in a land deal matter in March, 2014. He was declared a Proclaimed Offender in 2016.