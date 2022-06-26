For years, Tricity caught in middle of gang wars

Investigation of the murder of Punjabi singer Shubdeep Singh Sidhu Moosewala has revealed several links to the Tricity and gang wars between the Bishnoi and Bambiha groups. A number of people from or related to someone from the gang were killed in the past few years.

In October 2020, Gurlal Brar – former student leader, brother of Goldy Brar and aide of Lawrence Bishnoi- was killed outside a nightclub. Bambiha group had claimed responsibility for the murder.

In August 2021, Vikramajeet Singh (aka Vicky Middukhera), a Youth Akali Dal leader and one close to Lawrence Bishnoi, was chased and shot dead in Mohali. The Mohali police investigation revealed that Shubhmanpreet Singh, manager of late Sidhu Moosewala, was behind the killing. Middukhera was also involved in student politics at Panjab University (PU).

After Moosewala’s death in Mansa on May 29, Goldy Brar and Lawrence Bishnoi, through social media posts, claimed that they had avenged the killing of Middukhera.

“The Tricity is not untouched by activities of interstate gangsters. Many notorious gangsters wanted in Punjab, Haryana, Delhi and other states are also wanted by the Chandigarh police. Our crime branch personnel are in contact with counterparts in Delhi and Punjab Police. We have been sharing the relevant information with them. Even Lawrence Bishnoi, who is currently in Punjab police custody, is wanted by Chandigarh police in three cases. We are in the process of procuring his police custody in our cases. Between 2017 and 2021, there are at least five killings in Tricity linked with the gangs and gangsters”, a senior crime branch officer said.

Sources said in four out of five cases of murder, contractual assailants with no local background were hired; while most of them have been arrested, some are still at large.

“The five killed are Amit Sharma, aka Mit Sharma of Mani Majara; Surjeet Singh, a bouncer turned owner of a manpower supplying firm and a controversial property dealer-cum-financier; Rajveer Singh aka Sonu Shah of Burail, former student leader; Gurlal Brar and Vikramjit Singh aka Vicky Middukhera. Local criminals were used in the killing of Amit Sharma who was gunned down in Panchkula in May 2017”, sources said.

“We do share information about criminals with neighbouring states on a regular basis. We do also react on the basis of information received from other states”, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) – Crime – Rajnish said.