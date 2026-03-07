Have changed ‘fixed menu’ policy that other states offer to investors: Punjab CM Mann on new industrial policy

The CM further asserted that the definition of fixed capital investment has been expanded, which will increase the base on which incentives are calculated. (Express File Photo)

The new industrial policy for 2026 will accelerate industrial growth, attract large-scale investment and generate employment across Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Saturday said, while claiming that his government has changed the ‘fixed menu’ policy that other states have for investors.

“Every other state in India hands investors a fixed menu and says take it or leave it, but Punjab has changed that. Now an investor can pick up to 20 incentives and build a package around their own business model,” Mann said.

The CM said different industries have different operational realities and cost structures. “Pharmaceutical companies need different support than an EV manufacturer, a data centre has different costs than a textile plant. The new policy acknowledges that and builds around it.” He said the framework allows investors to optimise incentives according to their sector, cost structure, and scale of operations. “The incentive package can be optimised for their specific cost structure, their specific sector and their specific scale. That is money on the table that wasn’t there before,” he said.