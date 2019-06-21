First job fair by Chandigarh police: 250 get jobs under Sahyog programme

Written by Manik Berry

The Chandigarh Police organized a Mega Job fair for the first batch of trainees under their Sahyog program on Thursday. Around 250 trainees got job offers at the fair. After the job fair, a certificate distribution ceremony was hosted at the multipurpose hall in Police Lines, with NSDC CEO Manish Kumar as the chief guest.

The job fair started around 8 am on Thursday with the trainees giving interviews to companies which had come to Police Lines. The companies recruiting at the venue included brands like Puma, Eureka Forbes, Burger King, McDonald’s, Taj, Pizza Hut, Sodexo, and Lakme. According to DGP Sanjay Baniwal, 250 trainees were offered over 500 jobs.

During his evening address to the trainees, Baniwal said, “This is just a start, you have to work hard to succeed and grow in life.” For this initiative, the barracks of Police Stations in Sector 26, 24 and 34 were converted into training centers. The trainees are also given basic English classes. While most of the trainees got their appointment letters on the spot, some are still waiting for a confirmation call. Some, however, could not land a job altogether.

The Sahyog program is functioning under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana (PMKVY). The trainees under this scheme, who were identified under a survey by the nodal officer SSP Nilambri Jagadale, include victims of crime, school dropouts, juvenile offenders and so forth. The courses offered under the Sahyog Program include Beauty and wellness, General Duty Hospital Assistance, Retail store assistance, and Food and Beverage assistance. These courses vary in duration from 3 to 6 months.

Quotes from trainees:

Runa From Sector 26 Police Station Course: Food and beverage I’m an XII pass married woman. I went to SSP ma’am with my case of domestic problems and she got me enrolled in this program. I got a job through Sahyog and can now use it to support myself without relying on those who mistreated me.

Aftab From Sector 24 Police Station. Course: Assistance in Beauty and wellness I pursued this course because my sister was pursuing it. I got a job in Lakme. I am in the class tenth and will work there part-time and continue my studies. The program has given me uniforms, bag, and books, etc.

Santosh From Sector 26 Police Station Course: Retail Store Assistance I have done my Masters in Political Science from Panjab University and worked as a counselor for 6 months. I did this course as I was free for three months. It is a good course. I learnt new skills and got good training during the course.

Shubham From sector 26 police station Course: Retail I was persuaded to join this course by a friend. I am currently in class X. I have got a job offer from Puma in Elante mall.

Shiv Kumar From Sector 34 Police Station Course: General Duty hospital assistance I am pursuing my BA as of now and I liked how this course has enabled me. I got offers from Puma in Elante as well as Zirakpur and also from Pizza Hut. I will join after consulting with my family.