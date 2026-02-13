Fazilka SSP tenders apology at Akal Takht over police entry into Darbar Sahib

Jathedar seeks written explanation; urges Delhi to release Prof Devenderpal Singh Bhullar

Written by: Kamaldeep Singh Brar
3 min readAmritsarFeb 13, 2026 10:38 AM IST
The controversy arose after five police personnel from Fazilka district entered the parikrama area without permission from the shrine management.The controversy arose after five police personnel from Fazilka district entered the parikrama area without permission from the shrine management. (Express Photo)
Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh of Fazilka on Wednesday visited the Secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and tendered an apology over a recent police action inside the parikrama of Sri Darbar Sahib.

The controversy arose after five police personnel from Fazilka district entered the parikrama area without permission from the shrine management and detained two individuals.

SSP Gurmeet Singh met Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj at the Secretariat, presented his version of events and expressed regret over the incident.

Addressing the media, the Jathedar said, “Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib gives the message of universal brotherhood to the world. Its four doors are open to all humanity. Devotees from across the globe visit the holy shrine with deep reverence and faith.”

He said the SSP has been asked to submit his explanation in writing. “SSP Fazilka Gurmeet Singh has acknowledged that the manner in which five police personnel from his district entered the parikrama of Sri Darbar Sahib recently was inappropriate and should not have occurred,” the Jathedar said.

According to him, the police assured that such an incident would not recur. He emphasised that nothing should disturb the sanctity of the shrine or hurt the religious sentiments of the Sangat.

In a separate statement, the Jathedar also raised the issue of Prof Devenderpal Singh Bhullar, whose petition for release was rejected by the BJP-led Delhi government. He described the decision as unfortunate.

“Recently, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other ministers met me at the Secretariat,” he said. “When they asked for some service, I requested the Chief Minister to ensure the release of Prof Bhullar.”

Also Read | 'Inappropriate': Day after police pick up 2 men from Golden Temple premises, SGPC questions action

He alleged that the earlier Aam Aadmi Party government under Arvind Kejriwal kept the matter pending for a decade and failed to respect Sikh sentiments. He said the Sentence Review Board considered 51 prisoners, rejected 24 cases and approved 27.

“If the government can decide to release other prisoners, then, if it so desires, it can also release Prof Bhullar,” the Jathedar said.

Urging a compassionate approach, he said the Delhi government should respect the sentiments of the Sikh community and order Prof Bhullar’s permanent release, adding that he has already completed his sentence.

“The responsibility rests with the Delhi government. Keeping in view the contribution of Sikhs to the nation, the government should sign Prof Bhullar’s file and ensure his release,” he said.

Recalling the community’s role in the freedom struggle and national service, the Jathedar appealed to Sikhs to continue raising their voice peacefully for the release of Bandi Singhs and to remain united on the issue.

