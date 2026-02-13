Fazilka SSP tenders apology at Akal Takht over police entry into Darbar Sahib

The controversy arose after five police personnel from Fazilka district entered the parikrama area without permission from the shrine management. (Express Photo)

Senior Superintendent of Police Gurmeet Singh of Fazilka on Wednesday visited the Secretariat of Sri Akal Takht Sahib and tendered an apology over a recent police action inside the parikrama of Sri Darbar Sahib.

The controversy arose after five police personnel from Fazilka district entered the parikrama area without permission from the shrine management and detained two individuals.

SSP Gurmeet Singh met Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj at the Secretariat, presented his version of events and expressed regret over the incident.

Addressing the media, the Jathedar said, “Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib gives the message of universal brotherhood to the world. Its four doors are open to all humanity. Devotees from across the globe visit the holy shrine with deep reverence and faith.”