Farm fire FIRs: AAP for immediate withdrawal of cases registered against farmers

Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that neither the AAP nor the farmers were in favour of burning paddy straw, but they were resorting to it under duress and due to lack of government’s seriousness in tackling the issue. (Representational Image) Kultar Singh Sandhwan said that neither the AAP nor the farmers were in favour of burning paddy straw, but they were resorting to it under duress and due to lack of government’s seriousness in tackling the issue. (Representational Image)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Thursday demanded immediate withdrawal of cases registered against the farmers in Punjab for burning of crop residue. In a joint statement, state Kisan wing chief, Kultar Singh Sandhwan, Meet Hayer and Rupinder Kaur Ruby (all legislators), said that cases against thousands of farmers have been registered on the charge of burning paddy straw, saying that it was a dictatorial and one-sided order even as the state and central governments were equally responsible for the sorry state of affairs.

Sandhwan said that neither the AAP nor the farmers were in favour of burning paddy straw, but they were resorting to it under duress and due to lack of government’s seriousness in tackling the issue.

He said that were the state government alive to the seriousness of the farmers’ concerns and offered remunerative prices of their produce, the situation would not have come to such a pass where a farmer was not able to bear the cost of Rs 6000-7000 per acre to dispose of the paddy residue.

Hayer said that the state government, which had virtually run away from implementing the Swaminathan Commission’s recommendations, could not announce a paltry bonus of Rs 200 per quintal for disposing of the farm residue.

“Are farmers alone responsible to take care of the environment and ecology?”, he asked.

The AAP legislators said the Punjab government had started a concerted campaign to register cases against the farmers for burning paddy straw, throwing the directives of the Supreme Court and National Green Tribunal (NGT) to the winds.

Ruby said that certain reports had come in from various parts of the state where the farmers had, instead of burning the stubble, buried it in their fields adding that a deadly fungus had appeared there, damaging their fertile land. She demanded that the state government depute experts to identify such spots and rush necessary medical aid and other facilities to tackle the issue.

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App