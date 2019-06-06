Faridkot custodial death: To seek justice for Jaspal, 5-km march, dharna outside Cong MLA’s residence

THOUSANDS took part in a five-km protest march in Faridkot Wednesday morning to protest against custodial death of 22-year-old Jaspal Singh. Protestors under the banner of Jaspal Murder Case Action Committee then staged a dharna just 200 mt away from Congress MLA Khushaldeep Singh Kiki Dhillon.

The dharna was held a few metres away from the MLA’s residence as the police had barricaded the entire area. Since May 21, Jaspal’s family along with action committee members has been sitting outside the SSP offic demanding a murder case against culprits. Jaspal’s body is yet to be found.

On May 29, a planned protest march was cancelled after action committee members claimed that anti-social elements had infiltrated the ranks of protesters.

Wednesday’s dharna was supported by many Kisan unions like Kirti Kisan Union, Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan), BKU (Dakaunda) apart from Kirti Kisan Union, Punjab Students Union and Naujawan Sabha.

Rajinder Singh from Kirti Kisan Union said,”On Wednesday we took out our protest march in a peaceful manner. On May 29 we had cancelled protest march and had organised a rally as we were apprehended that few persons might spoil our peaceful protest.”

Joginder Singh Ugrahan, from BKU (Ugrahan), said,”We are with the family. Punjab Police is yet to find the body of the victim. The whole story as told by police is cooked up and hard to believe.”

Harbans Singh and Charanjeet Kaur, parents of Jaspal who hail from Panjawa village in Lambi constituency, said that they will continue with their dharna outside the SSP office.