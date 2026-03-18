Fake SMS and WhatsApp messages fuel LPG booking scams in Punjab

Fraud phone calls on the pretext of LPG booking have become a significant concern in Punjab recently, especially amid reports of perceived shortages, panic booking, and supply concerns linked to the escalating war in West Asia.
In Punjab, alerts from local police, including Punjab Police cyber units and ranges like Bathinda, have highlighted these tactics, often tied to fake SMS/WhatsApp messages claiming urgent LPG booking or Know Your Customer (KYC) OTPs (one-time passwords) amid gas shortage rumours.
Police officials say scammers typically call households posing as representatives from official LPG providers such as Indane (Indian Oil), Bharat Gas (BPCL) or HP Gas (Hindustan Petroleum). “Common pretexts include claiming the LPG cylinder booking needs urgent confirmation or verification to ensure delivery (often promising ‘next-day’ or ‘emergency’ refill),” an official said.
The fraudsters also try to mislead potential victims by saying their connection/subscription faces disconnection, suspension, or blockage due to “abnormal usage”, pending KYC, or unpaid dues. At times, they offer special/discounted bookings, extra cylinders, or priority delivery amid the supposed shortage, a cybercrime official added.
During the call, fraudsters build urgency and trust, then ask for personal details like registered mobile number, consumer ID, or address to “confirm”, police officials said. They also send a WhatsApp/SMS link (purportedly for booking, payment, or verification) — clicking it leads to phishing sites mimicking official portals.
In another move, they request sharing OTPs, UPI PINs, bank account/CVV details, or installation of fake “verification” apps/APKs that steal credentials or enable remote access to drain bank accounts.
Recent panic over domestic LPG availability, with online platforms crashing due to a 30-40 per cent surge in bookings, 25-day booking caps in some cases, and reports of delayed refills, has created fertile ground for scammers.
“People frantically trying to secure cylinders become more vulnerable to calls promising quick solutions. While no acute statewide shortage exists, rumours and black-marketing fears amplify the risk,” a cyber crime official said.
The Punjab Police and cyber units have issued specific alerts warning against LPG booking scams, urging people not to click on unknown links or share sensitive info. Similar warnings appear nationwide from the Delhi Police, the Hyderabad Cyber Crimes Unit, and central authorities.
Among the dos and don’ts shared by the Punjab Police are:
* Never share OTPs, bank details, UPI PINs, CVV, or passwords over phone/WhatsApp, as legitimate companies never ask for these
* Avoid clicking unknown links in SMS/WhatsApp claiming to be for LPG booking/KYC/delivery
* Book only through official channels
* Contact your local authorised distributor directly, and if you receive a suspicious call, hang up immediately and verify by calling the official customer care number printed on your cylinder bill or website