Fake SMS and WhatsApp messages fuel LPG booking scams in Punjab

The Punjab Police and cyber units have issued specific alerts warning against LPG booking scams, urging people not to click on unknown links or share sensitive info. (File)

Fraud phone calls on the pretext of LPG booking have become a significant concern in Punjab recently, especially amid reports of perceived shortages, panic booking, and supply concerns linked to the escalating war in West Asia.

In Punjab, alerts from local police, including Punjab Police cyber units and ranges like Bathinda, have highlighted these tactics, often tied to fake SMS/WhatsApp messages claiming urgent LPG booking or Know Your Customer (KYC) OTPs (one-time passwords) amid gas shortage rumours.

Police officials say scammers typically call households posing as representatives from official LPG providers such as Indane (Indian Oil), Bharat Gas (BPCL) or HP Gas (Hindustan Petroleum). “Common pretexts include claiming the LPG cylinder booking needs urgent confirmation or verification to ensure delivery (often promising ‘next-day’ or ‘emergency’ refill),” an official said.