Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Facing backlash from Opp, Deputy CM meets district officials to assess drainage measures

Chautala, who visited 10 villages to assess the situation Monday, had called an emergency meeting with officers of the Hisar administration to discuss measures being taken to remove waterlogged areas.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 3, 2022 2:57:16 am
Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana government, Chandigarh, Chandigarh latest news, Indian ExpressThe deputy CM’s visits came after Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda claims that the government was doing enough to tackle the problem of waterlogging in villages and fields. (file)

Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala held back to back meetings with senior officers of the irrigation department Monday and Tuesday, amid the Opposition alleging the lack of government intervention to drain water from fields and villages after heavy spells of monsoon showers.

Chautala, who visited 10 villages to assess the situation Monday, had called an emergency meeting with officers of the Hisar administration to discuss measures being taken to remove waterlogged areas.

The deputy CM’s visits came after Opposition leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda claims that the government was doing enough to tackle the problem of waterlogging in villages and fields. Hooda on June 28 had stated: “Thousands of acres of farmers’ crops have been submerged. More than a week has gone by but the government did not take any steps for draining out the water from the fields. Due to the rains of the last few days, thousands of acres of paddy, cotton and jowar crops have been badly damaged.

Heavy rain is forecast in the coming days. In such a situation, farmers fear that this problem may amplify in the coming days.”

Chautala said that the girdawari of waterlogged areas would start from August 5. He also appealed to the farmers to register their crop damage details on Meri Fasal Mera Byora Portal.

Districts such as Fatehabad, Hisar, Bhiwani, Jind, Sirsa and Jhajjar have been most affected by the rain which officials have claimed to be the heaviest in the past 25-30 years.

During the meeting Tuesday, the deputy CM was informed that the water level in the Hisar-Ghaggar drain is high and to ensure speedy drainage, the Sirsa district administration has added 50 more pump sets to remove the water.

Newsletter | Click to get the day's best explainers in your inbox  

Dushyant Chautala said: “A constant vigil should be kept in the waterlogged areas so that no canal or drain is broken due to overflow. The officers should start the process of draining water on a priority basis in the villages which are full of water.” After the meeting, he directed the Chief Engineer to visit the villages of Fatehabad and Hisar as well.

First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:57:16 am

