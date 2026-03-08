Excise dept raids restaurant at Kharar, seizes 88 cases of liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh

In a major crackdown on the illegal liquor trade, the Punjab Excise Department Saturday conducted a late-night raid at Kharar and recovered 88 cases of liquor meant for sale in Chandigarh from a restaurant operating without a valid licence.

Excise Inspector Ashok Kumar said that the action was taken following a secret tip-off. Acting on the information, a team of the Excise Department carried out a raid at “Food Way 43 Restaurant” located on Landran Road at Kharar. The operation was conducted under the supervision of Ropar Range Assistant Commissioner Ashok Chalhohtra.

During the inspection of the premises, officials discovered a large quantity of liquor that was specifically labelled for sale in Chandigarh, which cannot legally be sold in Punjab without proper authorisation. The recovered stock included 41 cases of English whisky and 47 cases of beer, bringing the total seizure to 88 cases.