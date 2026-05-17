ED summons Greater Mohali Authority chief in Suntec City-Altus CLU probe

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has summoned the Chief Administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Sandeep Kumar in connection with its ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals granted to the Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd projects.
According to the summons, the GMADA Chief Administrator, or an authorised representative not below the rank of a gazetted officer, has been directed to appear before the ED office in Jalandhar on Monday and produce records related to the probe.
The development has triggered intense discussion in Greater Mohali’s real estate circles, as the ED investigation has now reached senior officials of GMADA and the housing department — the authorities responsible for granting the CLU approvals under scrutiny.
The notice issued by the ED states that the personal appearance of the Chief Administrator is required “to give evidence and for production of records” in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) investigation. The agency has also warned that failure to comply with the summons could attract action under the provisions of the PMLA, 2002, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023. Proceedings under Section 50 of the PMLA are deemed judicial proceedings.
Notably, the summons comes barely 10 days after the ED carried out simultaneous raids at around a dozen locations in Mohali, Chandigarh, New Chandigarh and Patiala on May 8 as part of the same probe.
The searches targeted the Indian Cooperative Housing Building Society — promoter of Suntec City — along with its office-bearers Ajay Sehgal and Suresh Kumar Bajaj, Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd, ABS Townships Pvt Ltd, Dhir Constructions and its promoter Gaurav Dhir, besides alleged middleman Nitin Gohal. The raids reportedly continued for over 36 hours at multiple premises, including Gohal’s residence in Kharar and the Mohali residence of Pritpal Dhindsa.
Speaking to The Indian Express, GMADA Chief Administrator Sandeep Kumar confirmed receiving the summons from the ED.
“We have received the summons from the ED. Whatever records have been sought by the agency will be produced before them. GMADA will fully cooperate with the investigation, and any additional record required by the ED will also be provided,” he said.