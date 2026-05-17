ED summons Greater Mohali Authority chief in Suntec City-Altus CLU probe

The ED investigation has now reached senior officials of GMADA and the housing department. (File Photo)

The Enforcement Directorate (ED), Jalandhar Zonal Office, has summoned the Chief Administrator of the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA) Sandeep Kumar in connection with its ongoing money-laundering investigation into alleged irregularities in Change of Land Use (CLU) approvals granted to the Suntec City and Altus Space Builders Pvt Ltd projects.

According to the summons, the GMADA Chief Administrator, or an authorised representative not below the rank of a gazetted officer, has been directed to appear before the ED office in Jalandhar on Monday and produce records related to the probe.

The development has triggered intense discussion in Greater Mohali’s real estate circles, as the ED investigation has now reached senior officials of GMADA and the housing department — the authorities responsible for granting the CLU approvals under scrutiny.