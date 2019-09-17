Drug peddler release: STF names former CIA staff in-charge in FIR

One and a half after the Punjab Police’s anti-drug Special Task Force (STF) named former Crime Investigation Agency (CIA) staff in-charge of the district police in connection with the release of a drug peddler, his name was added to the FIR. STF had already arrested a Sub-Inspector of the district police in this case who is currently in jail.

Advertising

Former CIA staff in-charge Satwant Singh Sidhu had filed a bail application in a court which was dismissed on Monday.

Assistant Inspector General of Police Harpreet Singh confirmed the development and said that Sidhu was named as one of the accused in the FIR. He added that they would probe his role in the case.

A drug peddler, Kuldeep Singh Deepa, was arrested in July this year. He had alleged that he gave Rs 7.30 lakh to Sidhu and S-I Sukhmandar Singh for securing his release from the police custody in May.

Advertising

An STF officer told Chandigarh Newsline on condition of anonymity that Deepa and his family had alleged that Sidhu had taken money from them.

Deepa was arrested on July 29 by the STF with 300 gm heroin, gold and drug money.

Inspector Sidhu is also facing an inquiry in connection with a case related to an armed robbery which took place in a housing society at Peermuchalla, Zirakpur. He was suspended by Mohali Senior Superintendent of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal for a shoddy investigation into the case in July. Sidhu’s name cropped up in the case soon after his suspension.

An STF officer said that Sidhu was named in the FIR under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act. STF had already arrested the conduits who mediated in giving the money to the police.