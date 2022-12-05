Diljit Dosanjh blames ‘govt incompetence and politics’ for Sidhu Moosewala murder

Actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh has blamed “politics” and “government incompetence” for the murder of Punjabi rapper Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, better known as Sidhu Moosewala.

“Hundred per cent ye sarkaar ki nalayki hai aur ye politics hai. Politics bahut gandi hai,” Dosanjh said in an interview with Film Companion, while speaking about the killing where six shooters waylaid Moosewala’s jeep and shot him dead in Mansa district on May 29.

Reacting to the remarks of Dosanjh, Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Badal tweeted on Sunday, “On #SidhuMooseWala’s killing, @diljitdosanjh rightly says, “Sarkar Ki Nalayki Hai 100 %.” Punjab lost a much loved, young and aspiring son. Fix responsibility for the withdrawal of his security & leak of that info to the media @BhagwantMann.”

Dosanjh said the pain of Moosewala’s parents who lost their only son could not be described in words or even felt by anyone else. “Only his (Moosewala’s) father or mother knows how they are dealing with this,” said Dosanjh, noting with anguish that killing someone was “a bajjar paap (gross sin)”. He added, “You cannot end someone’s life. It is very bad.”

Dosanjh said all one could do was to pray to God that the family is “given justice” and that a tragedy like this is not repeated. The actor said the act of killing artists had been going on for a long time—and which happens across the world—but he did not understand how anyone could take the liberty of ending someone else’s life.

“We have not come in this world to kill, but this has been happening for a long time. Artists have been killed before too. Chamkila was killed, Dilshad Akhtar was killed and Veerendra, a film artiste, was also shot dead,” said Dosanjh.