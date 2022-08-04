DGP honours UT Police team for nabbing notorious burglar

August 4, 2022 2:59:21 am
Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan, on Wednesday, honored the police team with a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for arresting notorious burglar, Jaswinder Singh Brar, involved in burglaries at the houses of two IAS officers in Sector 7. The seven-member team comprised Deputy Superintendent of Police (SDPO) Palak Goel, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 26 police station, Inspector Maninder Singh, Constable Sandeep Kumar and others. Brar, a suspended jail warden in Haryana, was arrested on July 29.
All the stolen valuables of officers Sakshi Sawhney and Moneesh Kumar were recovered. While Sawhney is the deputy commissioner Patiala, Kumar is deputy commissioner Tarn Taran, Punjab. They were allotted government houses in Sector 7. Brar burgled the two houses in July. He is currently lodged in Model Jail, Burail. The Sector 26 police have also arrested suspects involved in two thefts reported in Sector 27 last month. The thefts were reported from a post office and the National Company Law Tribunal office in Sector 27.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Kangana Ranaut accuses Aamir Khan of masterminding negativity around Laal Singh Chaddha: 'A Hollywood remake would not have worked anyway'
Women's cricket: India vs Barbados
Aamir Khan says he regrets not spending much time with Ira, Junaid in the early years: ‘I’m a changed person now’
Why you should read ‘Ninja Missile’ or ‘One China Policy’Premium
Kangana says ‘mastermind’ Aamir ‘curated negativity’ around film
Latest News
Two arrested for raping minor
At 132.5 metres, water level in Narmada dam nears FRL
Thai national detained for working without visa at spa, two more arrested
Two arrested in UT for drink driving, wielding toy pistol
Shinde reverses another MVA move, this time on BMC wards delimitation
4 accused of multiple vehicle thefts in Panchkula nabbed, one from Gurgaon, others from Meerut
Delhi govt to roll out premium bus service
Cabinet decision on delimitation takes BMC poll preparation back to square one
Jail dept seeks immediate filling of senior posts
State govt draws flak as PGI stops treatment of Punjab patients under Ayushman Bharat
Hindu Yuva Vahini units dissolved
Held under POCSO; bus conductor, now out on bail, molests minor again