Wednesday, August 03, 2022

DGP honours UT Police team for nabbing notorious burglar

All the stolen valuables of officers Sakshi Sawhney and Moneesh Kumar were recovered.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
August 4, 2022 2:59:21 am
chandigarh police, chandigarh crimes, Chandigarh latest news, Chandigarh, Indian ExpressWhile Sawhney is the deputy commissioner Patiala, Kumar is deputy commissioner Tarn Taran, Punjab. They were allotted government houses in Sector 7. Brar burgled the two houses in July. (file)

Chandigarh DGP Praveer Ranjan, on Wednesday, honored the police team with a cash reward of Rs 50,000 for arresting notorious burglar, Jaswinder Singh Brar, involved in burglaries at the houses of two IAS officers in Sector 7. The seven-member team comprised Deputy Superintendent of Police (SDPO) Palak Goel, Station House Officer (SHO), Sector 26 police station, Inspector Maninder Singh, Constable Sandeep Kumar and others. Brar, a suspended jail warden in Haryana, was arrested on July 29.

All the stolen valuables of officers Sakshi Sawhney and Moneesh Kumar were recovered. While Sawhney is the deputy commissioner Patiala, Kumar is deputy commissioner Tarn Taran, Punjab. They were allotted government houses in Sector 7. Brar burgled the two houses in July. He is currently lodged in Model Jail, Burail. The Sector 26 police have also arrested suspects involved in two thefts reported in Sector 27 last month. The thefts were reported from a post office and the National Company Law Tribunal office in Sector 27.

