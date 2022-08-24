Despite CBI scrutiny, internal checks no end to graft in MES

August 2022, Ambala: CBI arrests a Lt Colonel and a Subedar Major along with two private persons in a case of bribery in Ambala cantonment.

July 2022, Bhubaneswar: CBI books an executive engineer of the Military Engineer Services (MES) who was posted at Gopalpur on Sea in Odisha on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

June 2022, Gwalior: CBI arrests a garrison engineer of MES for allegedly taking bribe from a contractor.

January 2022, Jammu: CBI arrests an assistant garrison engineer and a junior engineer, working in MES, Satwari for demanding and accepting bribe.

August 2021, Jammu: Anti- Corruption Bureau of J&K nabs assistant garrison engineer and junior engineer while taking bribe.

April 2021, Dehradun: A special CBI court sentences a Lt Colonel of MES to 10-year rigorous imprisonment and an assistant garrison engineer to five-year jail term in a bribery case.

The list is long and illustrates that despite being on the radar of the CBI and officials getting nabbed taking bribes red-handed at regular intervals, corruption in the MES appears to be well entrenched and shows no signs of abating.

Advertisement

The MES is one of the largest construction and maintenance agencies in the country and operates under the mandate of the Army’s Corps of Engineers, reporting to the office of the Engineer-in-Chief. With pan-India presence, and providing engineering services to Army, Navy, Air Force and DRDO, the over-300-year-old organisation has Army personnel as well as civilians on its staff.

The officers and junior commissioned (JCO) cadre on the Army side is drawn from Corps of Engineers while the civilian officers are drawn from Indian Defence Engineers Service (IDES) Despite being under the glare of vigilance organisations, CBI and internal checks being put in place by the MES as well as the Engineer-in-Chief’s office, the incidents of corruption continue unabated.

Documents accessed by The Indian Express show that as far back as 2004, the office of the Engineer-in-Chief was concerned at the “damaging effect of CBI traps on the image of MES”. Detailed instructions were issued on how to deal with this malaise and its after effects.

Advertisement

A letter issued in April 2004 emphasised that the “CBI traps” affect the morale of the officers and vitiate the working environment of the organisation as a whole. The same letter mentions that detailed instructions were issued in June 2003 to improve functioning and prevent “CBI traps” from occurring but it has not had the desired results.

The detailed instruction also does not rule out harassment of honest and upright MES officers who may have been targeted because of their integrity and upright conduct. However, it notes that “CBI traps” do not occur overnight and are often a result of “long outstanding unresolved issues where the contractors feel aggrieved”.

Documents also show that it had been decided by the hierarchy of the MES and the Engineer-in-Chief that any CBI trap, which takes place would be treated as a ‘Command failure’. Detailed instructions regarding procedure to be followed following a CBI trap were issued in order to prevent a repeat and follow up instructions to reiterate the same have been issued over the past several years.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Azizullah Khan, secretary, MES Builders Association of India, said that their organisation always reflects the problems faced by their members to the Engineer-in-Chief. “We have a meeting of our governing council every two months and if any issues come up we take it up with the authorities. Generally, they are very responsive but often it is seen that they take the side of their own officials,” he said.

Khan added that there could also be instances where some frivolous complaints are made by some individuals against MES officials because of some local unresolved issues.

A senior MES official disclosed that as per the policy letter in vogue, an inquiry has to be ordered by the Chief Engineer of the concerned command and an inquiry officer senior in rank and appointment to the trapped official will be given the task to conduct the inquiry.

Advertisement

“The inquiry officer is supposed to investigate the circumstances leading to the CBI trap, omissions at various levels and explore the possibility if the complainant in the CBI trap had given any representation to the MES authorities for redressal,” the official said on condition of anonymity.

He added that stringent measures were also put in place wherein if the immediate superior of the trapped officer was found to have been lax in handling any complaint then he would be removed from his post.