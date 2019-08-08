Cyber con dupes MP Preneet Kaur of Rs 23 lakh, held

Patiala MP and wife of Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Preneet Kaur, fell prey to an online banking fraud in which Rs 23 lakh were fradulently withdrawn from her SBI account over several days in last week of July.

The alleged king-pin of the fraud, Atta Ul Ansari (30), a resident of Fofnad village in Jamtara has been arrested by the local police and would be brought to Patiala on Thursday by the state police on transit remand. Jamtara is considered the cyber crime capital of Jharkhand.

Sources in the police said, Ansari had called up Preneet in the last week of July, when she was attending Parliament session and asked for her debit card number, ATM PIN, CVV and even the OTP received on her phone.

He had pretended to be an SBI bank manager and asked her to provide the details as he wanted to expeditiously deposit her salary in the account.

According to sources, for two days she kept on declining but when he insisted that her ATM card needed to be upgraded for depositing her salary and as several other MPs cards were also being upgraded. After being told this, she shared the details. He then asked her to put the phone on hold so that he could get the OTP without delay.

Later, the PM was told to check her account by her staff after she told them about the upgrade. When she checked her account on July 29, she realised that Rs 23 lakh had been debited from her account over a few days.

She had complained to Delhi Police as well as DGP, Punjab. As many as 23 transactions of Rs 1 lakh each were done with money transferred to different accounts with secondary payment method. The high-profile cyber-fraud came to light on Tuesday when a police team from Patiala reached Jharkhand to get the custody of the accused.

Punjab Police had got in touch with Jamtara police, after getting the details about the accused from the phone number. Patiala police was told by Jamtara police that the accused was already involved in several such cases.

A case under section 420 IPC , 66 and 66 D of IT Act was registered by Patiala police. Sources said the state police on Tuesday sent a team of Patiala police led by New Officers Colony, Patiala police post incharge Karnail Singh to Jharkhand. The accused was arrested by Jamtara police on August 3.

Patiala SSP Mandeep Sidhu said the accused will reach Patiala on Thursday and they would be able to give th details only after that. He said no recovery has been made yet.