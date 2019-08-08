Custodial death of rape accused: 2 doctors testify that deceased had no injury marks before arrest

The special CBI Court of Chandigarh on Wednesday dismissed an application by three people — accused in a custodial death case of a rape accused — seeking to be transferred from a Chandigarh prison to a Shimla jail.

Suraj Singh — accused of gangraping a minor girl in Kotkhai in May 2017 — was found dead at Kotkhai police station on July 18, 2017. Nine people were later booked in connection with the case by Kotkhai police.

Of them, one is out on bail, while the remaining eight are lodged in a Chandigarh jail. Of them, three have applied for transfers.

On Wednesday, during resumed trial proceedings at the special CBI Court of ADJ Dr Sushil Kumar Garg, two local doctors of Shimla testified stating that the Kotkhai rape accused had “no injury marks before arrest”. The case is now scheduled for hearing on August 16.

Dr Suneesh Chauhan of Kotkhai, who conducted the medical examination of the Suraj and the custodial death accused, stated that the accused had no injury marks before their arrest. Dr Amit Chauhan from Theog, Himachal Pradesh, who examined the accused during police custody, stated that some of the suspects had injury marks on the front and back of their bodies while in custody.

Earlier on July 1, two expert doctors of forensic medicine had stated in court that Suraj had “died due to traumatic shock as a result of multiple injuries over the body”, and the injuries were “confirmatory of custodial torture resulting in death”.