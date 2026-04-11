A couple praying for a cure, a man who wanted to settle abroad: Jagraon mourns for Vrindavan boat tragedy victims

Grief gripped Jagraon town in Ludhiana district on Saturday as the bodies of residents, who died in a boat mishap in the Yamuna River at Vrindavan on Friday, were brought back home. The ambulances with the bodies reached the town around 11.30 am, triggering heart-wrenching scenes as families and locals gathered to bid a final farewell.

“Five bodies have come. They were the same people who left chanting bhajans on Thursday night. They were to return on Monday evening…but life doesn’t always run as per our own plans…there are no words to explain this loss,” said Ravinder Pal Singh Raju, former councillor of Jagraon Municipal Council, who was closely acquainted with all the affected families.

Among the deceased is Ishan Kataria, 24, a youngster who had completed his graduation and was actively involved in his well-established family kirana business. He had aspirations of settling abroad but remained deeply connected to his roots.

“A bright youngster, he had big dreams but at the same time he was well grounded ..He was the only boy in his entire paternal joint family…the family is not able to bear this loss. He is the only one in his family who went to Vrindavan,” Raju said. Ishan’s father, Raju Kataria, runs a retail and wholesale kirana business along with his brothers.

‘His support system gone’

Another family shattered by the tragedy is that of the Behals. Kavita Behal, 49, and her son Madhur Behal, 24, died in the accident. Kavita’s husband Vijay Behal, who runs a small photostat shop in the sub-divisional court complex of Jagraon, had stayed back. Their younger son, Lovey Behal, is known to recite bhajans at local religious gatherings, while Madhur worked alongside his father. Vijay was distraught. “His entire support system is gone…,” said Jatinder Pal Rana, former president of Jagraon Municipal Council.

Charanjit, 58, who ran a small bookstore in Jagraon, and his wife Pinky, 56, had gone to Vrindavan seeking divine blessings for his deteriorating health. For the past year, Charanjit had been unable to work regularly due to illness. “Pinky took him to Vrindavan so that they could pray to God for his good health…but who knew this would be their last trip…,” said Dr Divyanshu Gupta, a doctor in Jagraon.

The search, however, continues for Rishabh Sharma, 18. “He just got free after giving Class 12 board exams, and hence he joined the pilgrims as it was his break…he was also on the same boat,” said Dimple Bansal, 56, who was part of the group but was not on the boat when the accident occurred.

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Dimple recounted how fate spared her. “We all reached Vrindavan on Friday morning and I got extremely tired …hence I could not go via that boat. I had no idea that such a mishap would occur. I was sleeping in the hotel room when the pilgrims went for darshan via boat ride,” she said.

The tragedy extended beyond Jagraon. The body of Sapna Hans from Moga reached her residence. In Ludhiana’s Dugri Phase 2, the bodies of Rakesh Gulati and his wife, Meenu, arrived on Saturday morning.

Meenu Bansal, who was part of the group, has already been cremated, while her two-year-old daughter Dinky remains missing, said local MLA Kulwant Sidhu. Nikhil Bansal, Dinky’s elder brother, has appealed to authorities to locate her body.

PMO announces Rs 2 lakh ex gratia

According to sources, a kirtan group run by a woman named Radha in Dugri Phase 2 organises such trips every year along with her brother living in Jagraon. Many devotees join from Ludhiana, Jagraon, and other areas.

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“As per the visuals of the boat before the accident, no one was wearing a life jacket …so I strongly feel that the administration should make life jackets compulsory in such deep waters. Also, only experienced boat riders should be allowed, and the safety of boats should be checked,” Dr Gupta said.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited Jagraon and expressed his condolences, meeting the bereaved families at their homes. Meanwhile, the Prime Minister’s Office announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the next of kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 for the injured.