scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Saturday, July 30, 2022

Consumer forum orders GMSH-16 surgeons to pay `6.5 lakh for negligence

The complainant, Usha Verma alleged that on July 16, 2015, she started getting treatment at GMSH-16 for the removal of her gall bladder. She was admitted in the hospital on October 16, 2015.

Written by Jagpreet Singh Sandhu | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 31, 2022 1:57:22 am
The authorities of GMSH-16, however filed an appeal against the order of the district commission, before the state commission. (file)

The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission of Chandigarh dismissed the appeal of Superintendent of GMSH (Government Multi Specialty Hospital), Sector 16, Chandigarh, and two surgeons of the insitute for their alleged negligence during the surgery of a Shimla woman, which resulted in fracture of the drainpipe inside her abdomen.

The complainant, Usha Verma alleged that on July 16, 2015, she started getting treatment at GMSH-16 for the removal of her gall bladder. She was admitted in the hospital on October 16, 2015.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

It was stated that on October 17, laparoscopic procedure for removal of her gall bladder was performed by Dr SS Dabar (presently posted at Department of Surgery, Government Hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula), and Dr Kulbir Bal. During the procedure, to drain the excess blood and fluid, standard surgical drainpipe make ‘Polymed’ measuring 4 mm diameter and 152 centimeters long was put in the abdomen of Verma. A 21 cms drainpipe was placed in abdominal cavity, whereas remaining pipe, kept out of the cavity, was linked with reservoir (container). Thereafter, she was discharged on October 19.

On October 21, she visited the hospital for removal of the drainpipe, which was done on the same day.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...Premium
Son of a tea-stall owner, weightlifter Sanket wins silver, India’s ...
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and morePremium
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data firstPremium
Craving a fine dining experience? Please share your data first
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...Premium
Amid row over allegations against Irani’s daughter, Goan family replies t...

As alleged by Verma, removal of the drainpipe was done in a highly negligent manner and a total of only 9 cms was cut and remaining 12 cms remained inside. She was not told about the same and was discharged from the hospital. She began experiencing pain after some days and visited the hospital on October 26, 2015, to remove the stitches. On the same day, she visited Dr Dabar, who told her to get her CECT scan, done on the very same day. In the scan, the presence of a foreign object was seen.

Thereafter, she was told that she would be operated upon again and was thus admitted on October 28.

The second surgery was performed on October 29 and the foreign body was removed. Verma was allegedly discharged on October 31, 2015 in a near-fatal condition after the second surgery.

The superintendent GMSH-16 submitted that the complaint is not maintainable, as Verma did not fall under the definition of a consumer. Dr Bal and Dr Dabar denied any carelessness and alleged that the drainpipe broke due to her own negligence and she was immediately advised a second surgery in October. However, she did not turn up claiming to be perfectly fine. When she visited the hospital to remove her stitches, a CT scan was done and the second surgery was performed, whereby, the left out piece of drainpipe was removed from her abdomen.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

The district commission found the respondents negligent and ordered to pay Rs 4 lakh for causing medical negligence, Rs 2 lakh as compensation and Rs 50,000 as cost of litigation. The authorities of GMSH-16, however filed an appeal against the order of the district commission, before the state commission.

The authorities of GMSH-16, however filed an appeal against the order of the district commission, before the state panel.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

Punjab V-C row: As protests grow, AAP government rushes to placate doctor

2

Booker winner Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

3

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, in eye of Mumbai remarks storm, no stranger to controversy

4

Raghuram Rajan lauds RBI, says India not facing economic problems like Sri Lanka, Pakistan

5

Uddhav hits out at Koshyari over Mumbai remarks, CM Shinde says he disagrees with Guv

Featured Stories

Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
Government bailouts are not the answer to India's energy sector woes
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
July 30, 1982, Forty Years Ago: PM's US Visit
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: What is the controversy surrounding the Delhi government’s new...
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Explained: Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood and its history
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
Margaret Alva: 'I know there are pressures, threats.... (But) Mamata has ...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
MP Simranjit Mann too objected to Murmu being called 'Rashtrapati', remov...
Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Kareena: ‘I’m never running away from the fact that I’m 42’

Premium
Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Three Jharkhand Cong MLAs held in Bengal with huge amount of cash

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Religious animosity affects entire nation: NSA Ajit Doval

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

Rajamouli reflects on RRR's success in West, says he's 'angry' at Netflix

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM
'Dirty mattress' row

‘Issue could have been handled in a better manner,' says Punjab CM

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Concerns over data transfer overseas, Chinese ownership behind BGMI ban

Premium
Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Dhawan to India in Zimbabwe ODIs; Rohit, Kohli rested

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Geetanjali Shree's event cancelled in Agra after complaint against her

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker celebrates toxic work culture to the point that it’s painful to watch

Premium
Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more
UPSC Essentials

Weekly news express with MCQs — MSMEs to Cheetahs and more

Premium
Read next week’s horoscope now
For subscribers first

Read next week’s horoscope now

Premium
JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach
SPONSORED

JK Cement’s Sir Padampat Singhania University, Udaipur reveals new Approach

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 30: Latest News
Advertisement